Vaquera, Eric Schlösberg and Other Brands to Watch This NYFW

Why we like them: According to their website, "Vaquera was founded in 2013 as a reaction to the lack of diversity in the contemporary fashion scene." If that info about the unisex brand is not enough to pique your interest, well, we're not sure what is.

The brand was founded by Patric DiCaprio, but partners Bryn Taubensee and David Moses recently joined the team, and together they strive to create clothing that has a DIY vibe with just the right amount of shock value. “Every season, we want people to be, like, ‘What? We weren’t expecting that. That’s the kind of fashion we’re interested in,” DiCaprio told WWD in September 2016.

Their prior fashion shows have taken place in the Essex Street subway station, China Chalet and Church of the Ascension in Greenwich Village. These are fitting backdrops for a ruffle festooned top that shrouds the body's shape but exposes a bare breast or a draped, ruched and striped jumpsuit for boys. Plus, they've also managed to turn a sock into a covetable purse, which is quite a feat.