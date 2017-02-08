Vaquera, Eric Schlösberg and Other Brands to Watch This NYFW

Vaquera
Show date: February 12
Instagram: @vaquera.nyc
Why we like them: According to their website, "Vaquera was founded in 2013 as a reaction to the lack of diversity in the contemporary fashion scene." If that info about the unisex brand is not enough to pique your interest, well, we're not sure what is.
The brand was founded by Patric DiCaprio, but partners Bryn Taubensee and David Moses recently joined the team, and together they strive to create clothing that has a DIY vibe with just the right amount of shock value. “Every season, we want people to be, like, ‘What? We weren’t expecting that. That’s the kind of fashion we’re interested in,” DiCaprio told WWD in September 2016.
Their prior fashion shows have taken place in the Essex Street subway station, China Chalet and Church of the Ascension in Greenwich Village. These are fitting backdrops for a ruffle festooned top that shrouds the body's shape but exposes a bare breast or a draped, ruched and striped jumpsuit for boys. Plus, they've also managed to turn a sock into a covetable purse, which is quite a feat.
Alejandra Alonso Rojas
Show date: February 11
Instagram: @alejandraalonsorojas
Why we like them: Last September, Alejandra Alonso Rojas debuted a refreshed iteration of her brand. Previously, known as À Moi, she decided it was time for a new direction, something more luxurious and timeless; an updated moniker followed suit. This makeover seems to be working, as Rojas recently received FGI's Womenswear Award at the Rising Star event (she tied with Claudia Li).
While this isn't the brand offering the most cutting edge pieces that push trends, it has become a brand you can depend on for classic tailoring, the pieces that act as a strong foundation for an enviable wardrobe. We like how Alejandra Alonso Rojas has become the antithesis of fast fashion, in terms of both price and design. Somehow, that concept has become delightfully refreshing.
Eric Schlösberg
Show date: February 10
Instagram: @ericschlosberg
Why we like them: Eric Schlösberg was half of the label Ammerman Schlösberg for six years, but opted to branch out and launch a line of his own for the Fall/Winter 2016 season. His debut collection last season made headlines for being inspired by "Blair Waldorf Turned Punk". Though the Gossip Girl star would never be caught dead in a yellow latex skirt or ironic tartan pants, it was a great entrée onto the scene.
Since then, the young talent used models dressed in drag to showcase his Spring 2017 range, a mix of exaggerated flares with crop tops, shimmering slip dresses paired with over-the-knee latex boots and one pair of star shaped pasties. The collection oozed youthful kitsch, which fits in just right with fashion's current obsession with all things off-kilter.
This season, the invite to his fashion show displays a hodgepodge of teacups, playing cards, mushrooms, cigarettes, false lashes and condom wrappers. So, naturally, we can't wait to see how this translates into a collection.
Georgine
Show date: February 11
Instagram: @georginestudio
Why we like them: Georgine already counts Beyoncé, Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez as fans, but that's not the only reason why we like the brand. Dutch-born designer Georgine Ratelband has a keen eye for bold colors, modern silhouettes and an unexpected mix of materials. That includes a trench coat that fades into lace and a spiderweb crawling across a metallic dress, plus the perfect lipstick red fur collar on a plaid coat; these are clothes to happily stand out in.
The brand was founded in 2012 and two years later made its NYFW debut. In 2017, Georgine is still nailing an authentic cool-girl vibe. The forthcoming Fall/Winter collection is perfect for fans of Oscar Wilde, Coco Chanel and Edie Sedgewick, as it was inspired by the lifestyle of these "permanent hotel dwellers."
Kuho
Show date: February 11
Instagram: @kuho_official
Why we like them: Since it was founded in 1997, Kuho has become a household fashion brand in Korea. These simple yet avant-garde designs fall somewhere between Acne and COS, in terms of design and price point. Now, with over 66 stores and $90 million in sales, the brand is breaking into the U.S. market with their trendy-but-simple offering. The brand first showed at NYFW this past September, but they are returning this February with a presentation at Spring Studios.
The brand's geometric handbags and subtle pastel separates, particularly the jackets and pants, are the items to keep an eye out for.
Tomorrow officially marks the beginning of yet another round of runway shows, over-the-top presentation and, of course, blowout after parties for New York Fashion Week. For the uniformed, the season being shown is Fall/Winter 2017 (well, for those brands who aren’t showing collections that will be shoppable directly after the show).
While the tentpoles of NYFW are obviously framing the week’s schedule, like Marc Jacobs, Ralph Lauren, Altuzarra, Carolina Herrera and so on, we’ve got our eye on the younger talent on the schedule. Here, we chose five shows we have high hopes for, in terms of creativity, fresh aesthetic and just plain good clothes. None of these are complete newbies to the calendar, having shown in New York before, but they still have the creative capability to feel delightfully novel. Click through to see them all.