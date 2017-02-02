Five Must-Visit Vendors at the Manhattan Vintage Show

#wbw w/ @natalieoffduty in a 1970's Goldworm abstract printed dress #manhattanvintageshow #findyourownstyle @thevintageshow #february3and4 #125west18thstreet 📷 @dylanasuarez A photo posted by Manhattan Vintage Show (@thevintageshow) on Jan 25, 2017 at 8:08am PST

For anyone who loves fashion, the Manhattan Vintage Show is a dream come true. This is one of the biggest vintage shows in New York City and it pops up several times a year, bringing together over 80 vendors that offer everything from vintage Chanel bags to chic retro jewelry from the ’60s. It’s open for two days, beginning this Friday and Saturday at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Flatiron. However, the show’s regulars know that if you peruse through every booth in the space, those two full days are not enough time. The level of variation is always high, as different vendors participate each time.

As an added bonus, this show will include a special exhibition titled “Jean-Paul Gaultier: Lingerie Through The Ages,” which will feature some insanely covetable lingerie-inspired pieces from the designer, alongside the original vintage lingerie styles that inspired his work.

The best part about the shoppable show is that you’re unlikely to end up wearing the same thing as anyone else if you end up making a purchase. Last spring, I found gorgeous and authentic silk kimonos (the seller purchased them from a museum in Japan and was selling them for a little less than $60), and plenty of vintage crystal chokers that garner more compliments that any other jewelry piece I currently own. With tickets going for $15 online and $20 at the door, it’s a very small price to pay for so many great vintage vendors under one roof.

Here, a list of five must-visit vendors that will be in attendance.

The incomparable @sarah__abney in 💎 from #amarcordvintage. ❤️ A photo posted by Amarcord Vintage Fashion (@amarcordvintage) on Jan 9, 2017 at 6:01pm PST

It’s not cheap, but Amarcord is one of the places inside the Manhattan Vintage Show where you’re guaranteed to find designer goods. The Italian name of the shop means “I remember,” and also happens to be the name of Italian director Federico Fellini’s films. This vendor sells everything from vintage Chanel jewelry to that perfect little black Alaïa dress from the ’80s. Their aesthetic is intrinsically Italian too; your favorite Italian movie stars (Sophia Loren, Isabella Rossellini and Monica Bellucci) would undoubtedly find something at Amarcord amid the vintage scarfs, YSL clip on earrings and small Versace clutches.

Patched to Perfection 👌🏼 We'll be bringing these epic 90s leather and fringe patchwork jeans to the upcoming @thevintageshow #manhattanvintageshow this Fri & Sat- Feb 3-4th Metropolitan Pavilion • Booth 39• A photo posted by Amanda Dolan (@sparkpretty) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:40am PST

If the recent runways are any indication, the ’80s are back with a vengeance. Saint Laurent and Vetements are just a few of the labels that capitalized on the decade during their latest runway shows and if you want to get in on the look, without spending thousands, Spark Pretty is the place to go inside the Manhattan Vintage Show. From sweaters studded in quirky embellishments to the retro prom dress of your dreams, you’ll find a good number of pieces for less than $50—and many more for under $100. Spark Pretty will also offer pieces from the early ’90s, another decade the fashion world is currently obsessed with.

Travel with class #lv @thebagriculture.com A photo posted by Inquire Here: 929.278.1303 (@thebagriculture) on Jan 29, 2017 at 11:34am PST

Bagriculture is one of the vendors at this fair that always has the biggest selections of vintage luxury handbags. If you dream of finding that perfectly worn-in Chanel jumbo flap handbag, head there first. Judging from their e-commerce site, the prices will be surprisingly reasonable too, meaning you don’t have to spend thousands. Vintage Chanel earrings go for a little less than $60 to just over $100, while you can snap up smaller, quirkier styles of handbags from Chanel, Chloe and Louis Vuitton for as little as $300 – $400.

1950's Miriam Haskell necklace with molded floral green glass and dangling pearl pistons #vintagejewelry #manhattanvintageshow #findyourownstyle @thevintageshow #miriamhaskell #vintage #fashion #shopping A photo posted by Manhattan Vintage Show (@thevintageshow) on Jan 25, 2017 at 9:19am PST

Whether you’re looking for a pair of classic Ferragamo pumps for less than $50 or modestly priced silver filigree jewelry from the 1970s, Metropolis Vintage is a good place to stock up on costume jewelry, statement-making accessories and shoes from decades past. This seller stocks a varied mix of covetable pieces with a focus on authentic vintage—whether it’s designer or not. This time around, Metropolis will also be selling a selection of pieces from American sportswear designer Bonnie Cashin, who created many of Coach’s signature designs.

This Jersey City based vintage store has a highly curated selection of clothes from almost every era. What’s more—pieces from their shop have been featured in the pages of Vogue, Harper’s BAZAAR and more, so you can expect to find some editorial-inspired looks. Inside the shop in Jersey City, there’s a showroom filled with everything from Victorian gowns, Schiaparelli hats and Yves Saint Laurent tuxedos. We’re hoping their booth at the Manhattan Vintage Show includes some of the same genius finds.