Top 5 Beauty Valentines You Should Totally Buy Yourself

3. An icon: Thierry Mugler’s Angel is recognized by the industry as one of the most innovative scents of all time. With a trademark star-shaped bottle as impressive as the heady mix of red berry sorbet, Bourbon vanilla and majestic patchouli it contains, Mugler has just released a limited edition version of the fragrance, Angel Eau Sucrée ($82). It’s an eau de toilette, but don’t be fooled: The scent is intense through several glorious stages of note revelation with staying power to rival stronger eau de parfums.

4. Bliss and calm: If you believe the creators of UMA Oils, their Wellness Oils ($49 for .5 oz) can deliver a range of emotional states, including tranquility and joy. Whether or not they delivery fully on that promise, these Ayurvedic formulas combine oils harvested from an estate in India where the same family has been cultivating ingredients—like clary sage, lavender, roses and sandalwood—for centuries. The travel-size boxes and bottles are works of art in themselves.

5. Radiance: Grand Central Beauty is the brainchild of cosmetic chemist Ginger King, who advises some of the biggest names in beauty on their skincare and makeup formulations. Her brand’s most beloved product is the SMART Skin Perfecting Mask ($75). Packed with vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, and C, this 15 minute treatment delivers instant brightness, evening skin tone and texture with regular use.

Jackie Danicki created one of the first and most popular beauty blogs in 2004, and has consulted some of the world’s most iconic brands on digital content strategy and innovation. Jackie blogs at http://burnedoutbeauty.com, and you can find her on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat as @burnedoutbeauty.