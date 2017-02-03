Get a Free Blowout to Channel Your Inner Zelda Fitzgerald

Tribeca's Drybar is offering retro hairstyles in honor of 'Z: The Beginning of Everything'

By 02/03/17 2:07pm
American author F Scott Fitzgerald (1896 - 1940) dances with his wife Zelda Fitzgerald (nee Sayre) (1900 - 1948) and daughter Frances (aka 'Scottie') in front of the Christmas tree in Paris. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Go out dancing like Zelda and her family. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

After a long week, what better way to prepare for a Friday night out on the town than with an impromptu 1920s makeover? Drybar is teaming up with Amazon Prime Video’s newest original show,  Z: The Beginning of Everything to offer retro hairstyles worthy of the show.

In Z, Christina Ricci departs from her ghostly Casper past with a role as F. Scott Fitzgerald’s wife, Zelda, a rebellious flapper icon, in the newest binge-worthy show. To commemorate her latest role, Drybar in Tribeca is offering “The Zelda,” an update of the Cosmo style currently on their menu, with a ’20s-inspired twist. You could even bring along a sequined headband with a feather, to really get into character.

Outfit inspiration for this evening.

Outfit inspiration for this evening. Giovanni Rufino/ Amazon Prime Video

There will also be cocktails and a preview of the first two episodes of the show during appointments. The salon will even be on-theme to celebrate, with plenty of retro decorations. Appointments are free until they’re fully booked, so get in line now.

Perhaps you could venture into a speakeasy after your appointment; there are plenty emerging, including a brand new one in Brooklyn.

