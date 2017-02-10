George and Amal Clooney Might Move Here With Their Twins









In the days since Beyoncé announced she was pregnant with twins on Instagram, model Rosie Huntington Whiteley revealed her own pregnancy in an Instagram photo, and of course, news broke that George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins.

The human rights lawyer and the actor didn’t provide an Instagram update—instead, Julie Chen publicized the pregnancy on The Talk, and then Clooney’s pal Matt Damon confirmed the news to Entertainment Today Canada, adding that Clooney shared the news with him on set last fall (the two were working on both Suburbicon and Ocean’s Eight).

That’s right around the time it was reported the Clooneys bought an apartment at 100 East 53rd Street—the couple allegedly did not opt for the penthouse, but instead purchased a “high-floor residence in the upcoming building,” per Page Six.

At the time, a source told Page Six that the couple selected the building “because of its design and amenities, and because it is close to the United Nations for Amal, a renowned human-rights lawyer, who is also teaching at Columbia Law School.” But perhaps the knowledge they’re expecting had a bit to do with it, as well.

The 94-unit building is not yet finished; the expected completion date is spring 2017. That could be ideal for the Clooneys, as their twins are due in June, so they’ll have time to set up the nursery.

It’s not yet clear the exact unit the duo selected, but the likely candidate is one of the three-bedroom, 3.5-bath A-line units, like the one on the 49th floor that is currently on the market for $14.75 million.

The sleek aerie takes up a full floor, and is directly accessed by a private elevator, per the listing shared by Compass brokers Leonard Steinberg, Tinnie Chan Sassano, Julia Hoagland and Michael Kaufman. There are 11-foot ceilings and white oak flooring throughout the home. The 3,385-square-foot condo provides plenty of room for the soon-to-expand family, including a great room with floor-to-ceiling windows and a Foster + Partners-designed open chef’s kitchen.

The corner master suite is separated from the other bedrooms, and has southern and eastern exposures as well as a dressing room, which leads to a five-fixture bath complete with heated travertine floors, an oak vanity, freestanding soaking tub and a glass-enclosed steam shower.

The building is filled with luxe amenities like a 60-foot sunlit swimming pool, sauna and steam room as well as yoga room, but the best feature might be the fact that Clooney’s close friend Rande Gerber (because #bromance) and his wife, Cindy Crawford, reportedly bought the unit directly above the Clooneys, according to the New York Post. So, if the Clooneys need a babysitter, they can simply take the elevator.