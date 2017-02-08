Governor Christie to Keynote this Year’s NJ Chamber Event

Gov. Chris Christie, and U.S. Sens. Robert Menendez and Cory D. Booker; as well as U.S. Rep. Christopher Smith, will speak at the 80th annual Congressional Dinner on Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Marriott Wardman Park in Washington, D.C.

The dinner is the highlight of the Walk to Washington, the N.J. Chamber’s annual train trek to the nation’s capital.

“This is the kind of super-networking that helps businesses grow,” said Tom Bracken, president and CEO of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce. “That is why we have been doing it for 80 years. It is New Jersey’s biggest and most prestigious business event of the year.”