See Every Single Look From the 2017 Grammy Awards

















With red carpet appearances from a pregnant Beyoncé, the always classic Adele and the endlessly entertaining Lady Gaga (perhaps she’ll wear another version of the meat dress), music’s biggest night is expected to have surprising style moments. After all, no one has ever forgotten Jennifer Lopez and her iconic 2000 Grammy Awards dress, leading to the invention of Google Image Search.

Stay tuned and scroll through for all of the looks from the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.