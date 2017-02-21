Grey Gardens Is Back for the First Time in Over 40 Years

Grey Gardens is on the market for the first time in nearly 40 years.























Hearing “Grey Gardens” brings to mind images of “Big Edie” and “Little Edie” Bouvier Beale living in total squalor at their East Hampton estate. The infamous 1975 documentary revealed the once-wealthy mother and daughter residing in a dilapidated East Hampton estate, surrounded by raccoons and other wild animals, as well as piles of literal garbage.

But the current state of the 3 West End Road thankfully bears little resemblance to that image—the gorgeously renovated and restored home is a Hamptons dream, and it’s on the market for the first time in 40 years.

The 6,000-square-foot home and its eccentric inhabitants became a major source of interest largely due to the fact that Big Edie and Little Edie were the aunt and cousin of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. After the 1975 documentary was released, in which the full extent of the unsanitary living conditions and disrepair of the home was seen across the country, Onassis and her sister, Lee Radziwill, donated money to bring the home up to health and housing codes.

Fast forward to 1979, and Little Edie sold the 6,000-square-foot home to longtime Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee and his wife, journalist Sally Quinn, for $220,000. Despite the help from Onassis and Radziwell, Little Edie’s claims that the home needed just a “coat of paint” didn’t hold up.

Several years of renovations courtesy of Bradlee and Quinn brought the home to its current state of picturesque beach living. Bradlee passed away in 2014, and Quinn decided it’s time to part ways with the estate, thus listing it for $20 million.

The property is a welcome respite from the many McMansions popping up in the Hamptons as of late—this original shingle home was built circa 1897, per the listing held by Corcoran broker Michael Schultz. It’s situated on two acres, and in addition to the eight-bedroom, 6.5-bath main house, there’s also a stucco cottage, heated gunite pool and tennis court on the property.

The 28-room manse has been listed as a rental in the past, but this is the first time it’s been offered on the sales market.

Grey Gardens isn’t the only Bouvier Hamptons manse up for grabs right now—Lasata, the 11-acre East Hampton estate where Jackie O spent her childhood summers, is also on the market. The 8,500-square-foot home is currently owned by designer Reed Krakoff, and is asking nearly $40 million.