Guadagno Releases Her First Round of Endorsements

Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno today announced the personal endorsements from 100 state, county, local and Republican Party officials across New Jersey.

“The outpouring of support our campaign has received in the few short weeks since our announcement is truly humbling,” said Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno. “In the coming weeks and months as a candidate for governor, I will continue to do what I have been doing for the past 7 years as lieutenant governor: personally campaigning with our local, county and state candidates who need our support to actually achieve lower taxes, less spending and a more responsive, customer-friendly government. I am honored to receive these important endorsements as we work to build the Republican Party and lead it to victory against the Democrats in November.”

State Senate

⦁ Senator Diane Allen (R-7, Burlington)

⦁ Senator Robert Singer (R-30, Ocean and Monmouth)

⦁ Senator Jennifer Beck (R-11, Monmouth)

⦁ Senator Sam Thompson (R-12, Burlington, Middlesex, Ocean and Monmouth)

State Assembly

⦁ Assemblyman Chris Brown (R-2, Atlantic)

⦁ Assemblyman Rob Clifton (R-12, Burlington, Middlesex, Ocean and Monmouth)

⦁ Assemblyman Ron Dancer (R-12, Burlington, Middlesex, Ocean and Monmouth)

⦁ Assemblyman Declan O’Scanlon (R-13, Monmouth)

⦁ Assemblyman/Sussex County GOP State Committeeman Parker Space (R-24, Morris, Sussex and Warren)

⦁ Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce (R-26, Morris, Sussex and Warren)

⦁ Assemblyman Sean Kean (R-30, Ocean and Monmouth)

County Party Leadership

⦁ Jose Arango, Hudson County GOP Chairman/Chair of the County Chairs

⦁ Richard Ambrosino, Camden County GOP Chairman

⦁ Marcus Karavan, Cape May County GOP Chairman

⦁ Michael Testa, Cumberland County GOP Chairman

⦁ Lisa Richford, Mercer County GOP Chairwoman

⦁ Lucille Panos, Middlesex County GOP Chairwoman

⦁ Shaun Golden, Monmouth County GOP Chairman

⦁ John Sette, Former Morris County GOP Chairman

⦁ Fran Grenier, Salem County GOP Chairman

⦁ Jerry Scanlan, Sussex County GOP Chairman

⦁ Doug Steinhardt, Warren County GOP Chairman

⦁ Jim Arakelian, Bergen County Republican Organization District 38 Chairman

⦁ Celeste Scavetta-Homaychak, Former New Milford Councilwoman and Assistant Treasurer, Bergen County Republican Organization

⦁ Betty Krystyniak, President, Bergen County Republican Women’s Club

⦁ Susan Adelizzi-Schmidt, Cape May County GOP Vice-Chair

⦁ Sylvia Engel, Middlesex County GOP Vice-Chair/Edison Republican Chair

⦁ Rod Kulp, Middlesex County GOP Treasurer

⦁ Joe Hadden, Monmouth County GOP Vice-Chair/Ocean Twp. GOP Municipal Chair

⦁ Rob Nicastro, Monmouth County GOP Vice-Chair/Howell Deputy Mayor

⦁ Linda DuBois, Salem County GOP Vice-Chair

⦁ Nancy Brown, Warren County GOP-Vice Chair

⦁ Betty Schultheis, Warren County Economic Development Committee Chairwoman

Republican State Committee

⦁ Sonya Harris, Atlantic County GOP State Committeewoman

⦁ Joe Cafero, Atlantic County GOP State Committeeman

⦁ Lynda Palughi, Cape May County GOP State Committeewoman

⦁ Tom Rotondi, Cape May County GOP State Committeeman

⦁ Barbara Capelli, Gloucester County GOP State Committeewoman

⦁ Irene Kim Asbury, Hudson County GOP State Committeewoman

⦁ Christine Bator, Mercer County GOP State Committeewoman

⦁ April Bengivenga, Middlesex County GOP State Committeewoman

⦁ Don Katz, Middlesex County GOP State Committeeman

⦁ Mary Pat Angelini, Monmouth County GOP State Committeewoman

⦁ John Costigan, Monmouth County GOP State Committeeman

⦁ Christina Ramirez, Morris County GOP State Committeewoman

⦁ Darlene Shotmeyer, Bergen County GOP State Committeewoman

⦁ Benedict A. Focarino, Bergen County GOP State Committeeman

⦁ Ginny Haines, Ocean County GOP State Committeewoman

⦁ Tom Kelaher, Ocean County GOP State Committeeman/Mayor of Toms River

⦁ Jill Space, Sussex County GOP State Committeewoman

⦁ Dorothy Burger, Union County GOP State Committeewoman

⦁ Jason Sarnoski, Warren County GOP State Committeeman/Freeholder Director

County Elected Officials

⦁ Frank Formica, Atlantic County Freeholder Chairman

⦁ Maura DeNicola, Former Bergen County Freeholder

⦁ Lillian Burry, Monmouth County Freeholder Director

⦁ John P. Curley, Monmouth County Deputy Freeholder Director

⦁ Tom Arnone, Monmouth County Freeholder

⦁ Serena DiMaso, Monmouth County Freeholder

⦁ Gary Rich, Monmouth County Freeholder

⦁ Roger Daley, Former Middlesex County Freeholder

Mayors, Council Members, and Township Committee Members

⦁ Elizabeth White, Allendale Mayor

⦁ Amy Wilczynski, Allendale Councilwoman

⦁ Jacqueline McSwiggan, Allendale Councilwoman

⦁ Liz Homan, Allendale Councilwoman

⦁ Don Guardian, Atlantic City Mayor

⦁ Robert Di Dio, Closter Councilman

⦁ Robert Seader, Dunellen Mayor

⦁ James “Sonny” McCullough, Egg Harbor Township Mayor

⦁ Danielle DiPaola, Emerson Councilwoman

⦁ Maria DiGiovanni, Hackettstown Mayor

⦁ Harry Shortway Jr., Midland Park Mayor

⦁ Michael Leibowitz, Monroe Councilman

⦁ Frank Di Pentima, Former Oakland Councilman

⦁ Owen Henry, Old Bridge Mayor

⦁ Mary Sohor, Old Bridge Councilwoman

⦁ Alan Rosencranz, Old Bridge Councilman

⦁ Brian Cahill, Old Bridge Councilman

⦁ Richard Greene, Old Bridge Councilman

⦁ Deirdre Dillon, Ramsey Mayor

⦁ Vanessa Jachzel, Ramsey Councilwoman

⦁ Bernadette Coghlan-Walsh, Ridgewood Councilwoman

⦁ Jeff Voigt, Ridgewood Councilman

⦁ Kennedy J. O’Brien, Sayreville Mayor

⦁ Jim Crilley, Upper Deerfield Mayor

⦁ Jon Ditkoff, Upper Saddle River Councilman

⦁ Robert Luban, Former Woodbridge Councilman

⦁ Carlos Rendo, Woodcliff Lake Mayor

Municipal Chairs, GOP Organization Leaders

⦁ Harry Buttito Jr., Dunellen Municipal Chair

⦁ Pat Iurilli, Highland Park Municipal Chair

⦁ Art Rittenhouse, Sayreville Municipal Chair

⦁ Pete Carton, Middletown Municipal Chair

⦁ John Dwyer, Marlboro Municipal Chair

⦁ Glen Mendez, Manalapan Municipal Chair

⦁ Jim Granelli, Neptune Municipal Chair

⦁ Juan Malave, Howell Municipal Chair

⦁ Patrick Cassio, Rahway Municipal Chair

⦁ George Callan, North Brunswick Republican Chair

⦁ Chris Coleman, Galloway Republican Club President

⦁ Ann Marie Mitchell, Bogota Republican Club President

Charles Bruno, Former East Brunswick Municipal Chair