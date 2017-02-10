Gwyneth, A$AP and SJP Attended Raf Simons’ Debut at Calvin Klein















Earlier this week, The New York Times declared that celebrities have vanished from the front rows of New York Fashion Week.

That concept was proven wrong this morning, when Raf Simons made his much-anticipated design debut at Calvin Klein. He packed that fashion show with more celebrities than you could even imagine. And he picked A-listers from all fields.

A$AP Rocky sat next to Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown; we saw them laughing together and generally having a ball. Anna Wintour and Sarah Jessica Parker looked like happy seat mates, too. There were new models, like Karlie Kloss and older models, like Christy Turlington and Amber Valetta. Brooke Shields was also present, probably to offer a reminder to the world that nothing gets between her and her Calvins. Even Gwyneth Paltrow was there.

We have to say, in addition to the triumphant revival of the Calvin Klein label (those PVC jackets! The all-denim getups! Those quilted parkas!), we think this show proved that the celebrity front row is here to stay.