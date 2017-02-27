Gwyneth Paltrow’s Newly Discounted Penthouse Is Peak Goop















A few months ago, we wondered what had become of Gwyneth Paltrow’s immaculate Tribeca penthouse.

Paltrow had been trying to sell the three-bedroom, 3.5-bath apartment at 416 Washington Street for some time; first for $14.25 million in March 2016 and then for $12.85 million in April. The 3,892-square-foot apartment, perched atop River Lofts, disappeared off the market in November 2016, its fate unknown.

But it’s back! It’s now discounted at $9.995 million and there’s been a brokerage switch from Corcoran to Compass. All the new pictures provided display the pristine and spotless apartment in all its glory. There’s also a listing description that seems as if the actress-slash-model-slash-lifestyle guru wanted it to be reposted, verbatim, on Goop.

The Roman and Williams-designed apartment, which Paltrow bought with then-husband Chris Martin in 2007, channels an “ethereal palette,” per the listing held by Compass broker Jay Glazer, with “light delicate whites, palest lavenders, grays, silvers, & embroidery details.” Obviously, Paltrow (and her two children) are immune to spills, dirt and messes of any kind.

The great room features 11-foot custom-pressed tin ceilings, arched windows and French doors, as well as a Chesneys marble gas fireplace. There is also a sofa swing one likely recognizes from Paltrow’s Goop tour of her home, and is not any ordinary swing. No, it is wrought from an antique Indian door.

The listing seems heavily influenced by that aforementioned tour in terms of lifestyle phrasing. If you’re not convinced, the 500-square-foot terrace is “the perfect destination for al fresco dining or a morning cup of coffee.”

Let’s not forget about the extremely practical all-white kitchen, with book matched marble, white artisan cabinetry and every professional grade appliances necessary to recreate Paltrow’s many recipes.

There’s a second skylight in the library, while the master suite contains two sets of French doors and precisely four custom closets that “attend to wardrobe needs.” The sky lit bathroom apparently “soothes away the stresses of the day” with heated floors, steam shower and soaking tub.

Other extremely Goop-y aspects of the home include a dining room with cushions on the floor, in lieu of chairs, lots of knives and lemons displayed in the kitchen and more crystal chandeliers than we can count. To see the entire Goop-approved apartment, click through the slideshow above—we didn’t spot any Goop skin products or apparel, but Paltrow should consider throwing in a few goodies with the sale.