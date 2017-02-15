Hackensack Mayor Launches Re-Election Campaign

Mayor John Labrosse of Hackensack will pursue re-election to a second turn during May’s municipal election. His slate—known as the Labrosse Team—will be rounded out by Deputy Mayor Kathleen Canestrino, Councilman Dave Sims, Councilman Leo Battaglia and Council candidate Stephanie Von Rudenborg, a member of the planning board.

“Hackensack is on its way to once again becoming the economic and cultural center of Bergen County and our team is running to keep that promise while continuing to lower taxes and invest in our city,” said Labrosse in a statement. “We are proud of our record and look forward to meeting our neighbors and sharing our vision for Hackensack’s future during this campaign.”

Watch the team’s announcement video here: