Handlin Endorses Guadagno in NJ Republican Gubernatorial Primary

Republican Assemblywoman Amy Handlin of New Jersey’s 13th legislative district has officially endorsed Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno for governor. While Handlin’s endorsement makes her only one of over 300 New Jersey Republicans to endorse Guadagno so far, it demonstrates a potential shift in the dynamic of the district 13 state senate race.

Both Handlin and Assemblyman Declan O’Scanlon — formerly running mates — have expressed interest in running for state senate to replace retiring state Senator Joe Kyrillos. That would potentially set up a costly primary in the Republican-leaning district. Some speculated that by not endorsing Guadagno, Handlin was keeping her options open to pursue the seat off the line with a Guadagno challenger like Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli. Her decision to endorse Guadagno hints that Handlin may, instead, opt to pursue re-election to Assembly rather than challenge O’Scanlon to a senate contest. O’Scanlon endorsed Guadagno in early February.

Handlin previously stated that she is flexible in terms of whether or not she will run for senate while O’Scanlon has said that he will not waver from his decision to run for that seat. A decision to step back from the senate race and run for re-election to the Assembly would be in line with previous assertions made by Handlin that she will run for the position supported by party leadership in order to keep the GOP unified.

Handlin’s decision to endorse also further solidifies the likelihood that Guadagno will get the county line in Monmouth, her home county.

Handlin’s endorsement was announced as one of 102 endorsements released by Guadagno’s campaign on Friday. So far, Guadagno has announced over 300 endorsements from state and local Republicans for her pursuit of the Republican nomination for governor.

Read the full list of Guadagno's Friday endorsements here:

