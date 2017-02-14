14 Couples Share How They Actually Met, Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

Sarah and Patrick Wayland, a Girl Scout troop leader and a self-proclaimed hedge found drop-out

The Connecticut-based couple met at work in 2000 with help from an inter-office chat system and a co-worker's prank.

Sarah: I sat in a desk right behind Patrick, but because of the massive computer screens surrounding him I couldn't easily see his face. A day or two after I started, someone came on to the inter-office chat under an unrecognizable name and sent a few strange messages. It was slightly creepy, but nothing over the top. I wasn't sure who to ask about it and Patrick was head of the desk so I thought if one of the people on the desk were hazing the new girl, he'd probably be able to give me a nod if it happened often. I initiated a chat with him to feel it out. He found out who it was and it stopped. And, no, it wasn't him! From there, we started chatting every once in a while and found out that we had a lot in common. I came to find that there were more than a few instances of us just missing each other by a year or so and that was intriguing. I took a few walks back and forth from the office kitchen that day and from the glances I got between the computer screens, I could tell he was cute and the crush just got bigger from there. Later on we teased a few family and friends that we actually met on the internet which was a little nerve-wracking for them. But that was in 2000. Today it wouldn’t have the same satisfying jolt!

Patrick: Our first date (I wasn't supposed to date her since she was a temp) was a trip to see The Exorcist remake. I invited the whole office to make it clear that it was not a date. She was late (as I later learned would always be the case), so I waited outside for her while the movie started. I was afraid she would blow it off but my heart skipped a beat when she finally came running through the doors into the theatre lobby. For our first official date I asked her out in a more honest capacity by suggesting we go to a tapas restaurant. She thought I said "topless" which quickly broke the ice. We went out for tapas and pool and I drove her to the local beach where we first kissed by moonlight.

Sarah: That evening my aunt was visiting which made me late. If I had a cell, I could have texted him, but for all I knew, he thought I ditched him and it could all end before it even began. I ran up the escalator at the entrance of the theatre and was about to sprint to the ticket booth. Later, I found out he had orchestrated the outing after I agreed to go. It was a good plan.

Patrick: During our first month dating, I was already looking at places in the city where I could have a social life and have fun (in the spare hours of my round-the-clock crazy hedge fund job). I found a condo in the West Village and she moved in with me just three months after our first date. I had an engagement ring made for her six months later and was waiting for the opportunity to propose.

Sarah: We had only been dating for a year when we walked through Central Park Zoo on a gorgeous summer day and happened to be by Tiffany’s. We walked in to look around and though he asked me a few light questions about ring setting preferences, it was fun but I didn’t take it too seriously. That evening we went to the wedding of a close friend at the Pierre Hotel. We were dressed to the nines and after an incredible evening of dancing and celebrating, we decided to sneak away to celebrate our one year anniversary with a carriage ride through the park. Afterwards, we walked to the Pulitzer Fountain. As we came to the side of the fountain, he turned me around to tell me how much he loved me and took my hands to his chest to warm them, as he did often. I began to respond when I felt something cold and metallic in my hands and then he asked 'Will you marry me?' I really wasn’t expecting him to propose and my first reaction was to laugh and say 'You better not be kidding.' I opened my hands to see he ring and realized he was certainly not. 16 years and three kids later, I’m so glad I did.