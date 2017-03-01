backroom

Hurley: Egg Harbor Board of Ed votes not to implement new transgender policy

By 02/28/17 10:07pm
A gender neutral sign is posted outside a bathrooms at Oval Park Grill on May 11, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina.

A gender neutral sign is posted outside a bathrooms at Oval Park Grill on May 11, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. Sara D. Davis/Getty Images

According to an update on Harry Hurley’s Facebook page, the Egg Harbor Board of Education voted not to implement a new transgender bathroom policy. Hurley said the board voted 5-4 not to implement a new policy that would have enabled students to use whichever bathroom conformed to the gender with which they identify, rather than the sex that is indicated on their birth certificates.

Hurley is the host of the popular and influential South Jersey “Hurley In the Morning” radio program on WPG Talk Radio (1450AM).

According to his Facebook post, “The Board had previously pulled the item from the night’s agenda. However, during the meeting, they voted to put the item up for a vote. A large turnout by the public occurred despite this promise, just in case they went back on their word. Which they ultimately did.”

Reaction to Hurley’s post was swift and predictably divided. One commenter called Matte Kane wrote, “I don’t care which bathroom the kids use …I’m more concerned with ridiculous curricula that teach to the test, and kids graduating high school lacking the most basic of ‘life’ skills.”

Alicia Gerstenfeld Simpson wrote, “So they basically made life more difficult than it already is for transgender kids.” And Danny Haines replied, “Or just get those transgender kids the mental health help they need.”

Article continues below
More from Politics
A flood-damaged beach covered by debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, taken a year after the storm. (Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images).
NYC Council Blasts de Blasio’s Lack of Progress in Repairing Sandy-Damaged Public Housing