Hurley: Egg Harbor Board of Ed votes not to implement new transgender policy

According to an update on Harry Hurley’s Facebook page, the Egg Harbor Board of Education voted not to implement a new transgender bathroom policy. Hurley said the board voted 5-4 not to implement a new policy that would have enabled students to use whichever bathroom conformed to the gender with which they identify, rather than the sex that is indicated on their birth certificates.

Hurley is the host of the popular and influential South Jersey “Hurley In the Morning” radio program on WPG Talk Radio (1450AM).

According to his Facebook post, “The Board had previously pulled the item from the night’s agenda. However, during the meeting, they voted to put the item up for a vote. A large turnout by the public occurred despite this promise, just in case they went back on their word. Which they ultimately did.”