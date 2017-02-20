Social Download: Internet Reacts to Milo Yiannopoulos on ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?
Everyone was talking about notable troll Milo Yiannopoulos’s appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher this week.
Maher himself rather accurately compared the Breitbart personality to Bruno.
Hahaha! Milo got Shill Bill to lash out at his pathetic loser Hollywood Liberal clapping seal audience! Deplorables bring out the best in everyone! #YouFuckingSchoolgirls #YouSchoolgirls #HollywoodLiberalismIsAMentalDisorder #MiloYiannopoulos #HollywoodLiberalsAreTheNewPuritans #ShillBill #CueTheOutrage #RealTimeWithShillBill #Deplorable4Life #HollywoodLiberal
To the right, to the right…
Milo was on Bill Maher just now so I watched it for once. Milo was very good, tbh it looked like Bill had a hard time keeping up w Milo's quick wit lol #memes #miloyiannopoulos #night #kek #followforfollow #follow4follow #gay #lgbt #fashion #billmaher #dank #dankmemes #comedy #lol #gainpost #sfs #friday #edgy #feminism #cancer #sjw #blacklivesmatter #donaldtrump #politics
To the left, to the left…
On a lighter note, here’s the latest in Girls fan art.
Next-level: needlepoint!
CBS’ Good Wife spinoff, The Good Fight, has arrived on the network’s new streaming service.
It seems to attract an audience mainly comprised of women who love wine.
Things got steamy! What is this, HBO?