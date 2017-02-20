Social Download: Internet Reacts to Milo Yiannopoulos on ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’

Bill Maher and Milo Yiannopoulos.

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?

Everyone was talking about notable troll Milo Yiannopoulos’s appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher this week.

milo & maher . . . . #miloyiannopoulos #billmaher #illustration #art #realtime #politics #liberal #republican #drawing

Maher himself rather accurately compared the Breitbart personality to Bruno.

People started riots over this man?! #milo #yiannopoulos #miloyiannopoulos

To the right, to the right…

Too true not to repost. Credit goes to @king_yiannopoulos #freedomofspeech #miloyiannopoulos #conservative #liberal #republican #democrat

To the left, to the left…

On a lighter note, here’s the latest in Girls fan art.

I just wanna feel it all. #hbogirls #hannahhorvath #allthefeels

In honor of my favorite show #girls and my gender. And stamps are so fun, I like panties. #hbogirls #girlsrule #grlpwr #girlgang #panties

#regram @ninacosford #feelmyvibe #love #lenadunham #girlshbo #hbogirls #rizahmed @michaelpcohen

Girls. #girls #girlshbo #girlshboquote #girlshboquotes @girlshbo #lovethis #snuggledonthesofa #mermaidtail #mermaidtailblanket

Next-level: needlepoint!

CBS’ Good Wife spinoff, The Good Fight, has arrived on the network’s new streaming service.

It seems to attract an audience mainly comprised of women who love wine.

Glasses of 🍷 poured…..time for #TheGoodFight @thegoodfightcbs

Things got steamy! What is this, HBO?

#thegoodfight #amyandmaia #roseleslie #heleneyorke #lgbt #thegoodwife #lesbiàncouple

