Social Download: Internet Reacts to Milo Yiannopoulos on ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’

Everyone was talking about notable troll Milo Yiannopoulos’s appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher this week.

Maher himself rather accurately compared the Breitbart personality to Bruno.

People started riots over this man?! #milo #yiannopoulos #miloyiannopoulos A post shared by josh (@joshwillway) on Feb 19, 2017 at 2:43pm PST

To the right, to the right…

Sounds like audience is stacked with left wing liberal trump haters and antifa supporters. #MiloYiannopoulos — Hammond Egger (@HoopDudeJour) February 18, 2017

Only watching @RealTimers to see what #MiloYiannopoulos has to say. Normally wouldn't be caught dead watching @billmaher. #RTOvertime — Bobby Levy (@Real_Bobby_Levy) February 18, 2017

Love #MiloYiannopoulos, I'm already feeling physically sick watching #RealTime — Team Milo (@Based_Aspie) February 18, 2017

@billmaher has never and will never see such great ratings! #MiloYiannopoulos is the ish! https://t.co/BQvOimpBy5 — SteveG (@MtnHighSurvival) February 18, 2017

Too true not to repost. Credit goes to @king_yiannopoulos #freedomofspeech #miloyiannopoulos #conservative #liberal #republican #democrat A post shared by Occupy Democrats logic (@occupydemocratslogic) on Feb 18, 2017 at 7:18pm PST

You know there's gonna be libs who disavow #RealTime today but they'll be watching. Secretly. It's just what haters do. #MiloYiannopoulos — Ashley Cuellar (@KidCuellar) February 18, 2017

I'm watching the awfully unfunny, snarky Bill M. On HBO …. can't wait for MILO#MiloYiannopoulos

# — VikingTheFUp (@up_viking) February 18, 2017

To the left, to the left…

Watching @billmaher …waiting to see who punches #MiloYiannopoulos in the face first… — Greg Simms Jr. (@gregsimmsjr) February 18, 2017

@Lesdoggg did you see that loser wannabe twink wingding on #billmaher tonight?! WTF IS HAPPENING????? 😡 — Vicki Veritas (@vickiveritas) February 18, 2017

Was hoping @billmaher might actually call Milo on some of his BS, but Milo diverts and Bill falls for it. Most pathetic interview #BillMaher — Deletrix (@DeletrixV) February 18, 2017

Y is Milo getting airtime? Not referring to his fallacies. All 4 freedom of speech.I just find him… yawn. #BillMaher @billmaher #RealTime — Cecilia Lyra (@ceciliaclyra) February 18, 2017

#BillMaher you have truly lowered yourself and made all your viewers a little dumber with this guest tonight — Laura Tayman (@LaTay64) February 18, 2017

On a lighter note, here’s the latest in Girls fan art.

A little drawing to get me back into the creative swing of things and excited for the new (and last 😭) season of @girlshbo 💁🏻 #illustration #graphicdesign #girls #girlshbo A post shared by Teneille 👻🎨✏️🌵🌙 (@teneilleg) on Feb 17, 2017 at 4:57am PST

I just wanna feel it all. #hbogirls #hannahhorvath #allthefeels A post shared by Jennifer (@jmichelle730) on Feb 16, 2017 at 12:31am PST

In honor of my favorite show #girls and my gender. And stamps are so fun, I like panties. #hbogirls #girlsrule #grlpwr #girlgang #panties A post shared by felicia margarita dominguez (@ilikeurcolorpalette) on Feb 15, 2017 at 5:12pm PST

#regram @ninacosford #feelmyvibe #love #lenadunham #girlshbo #hbogirls #rizahmed @michaelpcohen A post shared by Jill (@jillfaith211) on Feb 15, 2017 at 3:27pm PST

Made a little drawing of my boy Adam Driver #sketch #drawing #art #cartoon #adamdriver #characture #kyloren #girls #hbo #hbogirls A post shared by Callum Noonan 💀 (@callumnoonan) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:05pm PST

GIRLS ❤️ @lenadunham your lady hair is there for a reason 🙌🏻 #lenadunham #girls @emilyforgot #divinefeminine A post shared by Erin Petson (@erinpetson) on Feb 17, 2017 at 1:37am PST

Girls. #girls #girlshbo #girlshboquote #girlshboquotes @girlshbo #lovethis #snuggledonthesofa #mermaidtail #mermaidtailblanket A post shared by B E T H I E H E L L I W E L L (@bethiewells) on Feb 18, 2017 at 6:21am PST

Next-level: needlepoint!

‘The worst stuff that you say sounds better than the best stuff that some other people say.' . . Can't wait for some more Horvathiams. Who's watching? 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩 A post shared by Custom Cross Stitch Portraits (@thegoodthingthings) on Feb 15, 2017 at 1:31am PST

CBS’ Good Wife spinoff, The Good Fight, has arrived on the network’s new streaming service.

This is not a drill. #ChristineBaranski will back on our screens tonight. Singlehandedly saving us all. @thegoodfight #TheGoodFight — Courtney Smallwood (@csmalls_) February 20, 2017

Low key looking forward to hearing the ever graceful, prim & proper Diane Lockhart drop the f-bomb on #TheGoodFight. 😮 — BT (@Brass_Tackz) February 20, 2017

Hellllll yes for these opening credits #TheGoodFight — David Oliver (@doliver8) February 20, 2017

I see Lucca is choosing wisely in who she's having Kalinda-and-Cary-style #WindowSex with. #TheGoodFight — hellresidentNY (@hellresidentNY) February 20, 2017

Christine Baranski, Anthony Rapp, Christine Lahti, Bernadette Peters…this is my acting porn ❤❤ #TheGoodFight — Christine K (@accio_7) February 20, 2017

Scene opens on Diane Lockhart sitting in the dark, watching Trump inauguration, her face frozen, her mouth agape. Brilliant. #TheGoodFight — Greg Young (@GregoireNYC) February 20, 2017

It seems to attract an audience mainly comprised of women who love wine.

Don't forget to tune into CBS at 8/7c for the premiere of #TheGoodFight ~ you'll love it! @thegoodfight pic.twitter.com/w7aVKBILmw — Brooke Bumgardner (@xbrookeb28x) February 20, 2017

Get your 🍿and🍷ready #theGoodFight starts in 20 minutes! — Shannon (@ukfan4ever2) February 20, 2017

Glasses of 🍷 poured…..time for #TheGoodFight @thegoodfightcbs A post shared by Shane Avery (@shanepopgoesthearts) on Feb 19, 2017 at 4:57pm PST

Things got steamy! What is this, HBO?