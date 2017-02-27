It’s Such Fun to Peruse ‘Women Who Draw,’ A Directory of Work by Female Illustrators

An open directory of female professional illustrators, artists, and cartoonists, Women Who Draw is a resource that allows visitors to search its listings based on race, ethnicity, location, religion, and orientation. It’s such fun to peruse all of the colorful illustrations, and I’ve found myself wishing that such a site existed for every discipline (ie, Women Who Write, Women Who Direct, Women Who Speak...)

