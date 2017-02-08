IUOE Local 825 Endorses Murphy for NJ Governor

Today, the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 825 will announce support for Phil Murphy’s campaign for governor at its training facility in Dayton. The 7,000 members, including highly trained and experienced heavy equipment operators, mechanics, and surveyors representing workers across New Jersey, touted Murphy’s commitment to working families and Building New Jersey Together by investing in the state’s energy, water and transportation infrastructure.

“Phil Murphy is the kind of leader we want fighting for working families across New Jersey every day,” said Greg Lalevee, Business Manager of IUOE Local 825. “He has the right experience to create jobs and make investments that will deliver economic growth for many years to come. We’re confident he will make the infrastructure systems we rely on for everything from safe drinking water to getting to school and work a higher priority once again. Phil Murphy is the type of leader who understands the issues facing New Jersey workers, and we know that he’ll always have our backs. We look forward to working together to secure a more prosperous, safer and stronger New Jersey.”

Joined by local members representing heavy equipment operators throughout the state of New Jersey, Murphy will tour the training facility, which includes over 90 pieces of state-of-the-art equipment. The facility provides hundreds of workers every year with heavy equipment operator training, emergency response training, hazardous waste operations, and OSHA training, and employs full-time, on-location instructors in good, family-supporting jobs.

“It’s time to get New Jersey back on track and Phil Murphy has the right credentials for the job,” added Lalevee.