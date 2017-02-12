NYFW Preview: J. Crew, Co and Chloe Gosselin

Take a peek at what designers have in store for Fall/Winter 2017, before their designs hit the runway…

Marcel Ostertag: “Enjoying the moment, inhaling and exhaling and rethinking the established spirit and dynamic of a whole industry – a slowing down of the process.”

J. Crew Men’s: “Finding the balance between nonconformity and classic men’s codes.”

J. Crew Women’s: “Old school.”

Co: “For Fall 17, we took inspiration from Yelena Yemchuk’s paintings, which depict female nudes in a way that is both imperfect and awkward, but also sensual and romantic. The paintings inspired the color palette and vintage touches, and also serve as a backdrop to the look book, which Yemchuk photographed.”

Chloe Gosselin: “The FW17 collection is a trip back to the source, back to the essence of what inspired me to create the Chloe Gosselin brand. Some of the styles have this season are constructed out of a custom-made, laser-cut lace leather I created for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund and that recalls my childhood and the work of Claude Monet.”