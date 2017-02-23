Jared Leto, Tom Hiddleston and All The Coolest Stars at the Gucci Party













Gucci is officially cooler than ever, with a little help from an A-list roster of celebrities. The brand’s after party in Milan last night featured major fashion moments, plus a performance by Tori Amos and plenty of DJ sets. Held at Educandato Statale Setti Carraro, a high school in Milan, this Italian fête had enough all-star appearances to warrants its own catwalk.

Gucci muse Hari Nef wore Gucci Cruise 2017, with black satin sleeves, a jeweled bow and crystal leather sandals, topped with an embroidered mink coat, proving more is more. She was also spotted in a Slytherin inspired Gucci coat on Instagram.

Scroll through for photos of Nef, Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine, Kristen Stewart’s ex-girlfriend Soko and Rookie best friends Tavi Gevinson and Petra Collins. Men were represented, as well, with appearances by Taylor Swift’s ex Tom Hiddleston and noted Gucci fan Jared Leto.