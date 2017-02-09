All the Ways Character Actor Jason Isaacs Can Inform Your Office About the Snow Day

Character actor Jason Isaacs, best known for his work in the Harry Potter movies as Lucius Malfoy, has some news for the office. How will he deliver it?

Haughtily:

Distractedly:

Saucily:

With a little too much intensity than the situation warrants, but you like, appreciate the heads-up:

With an inscrutable “European or Possibly Russian” accent meant to broadcast the fact that, despite being a doctor, he’s not a man to be trusted:

“Ze forecast is calling for heavy perthipitation, da?”

Whilst choking on a tomato: