All the Ways Character Actor Jason Isaacs Can Inform Your Office About the Snow Day

By 02/09/17 1:33pm

Character actor Jason Isaacs, best known for his work in the Harry Potter movies as Lucius Malfoy, has some news for the office. How will he deliver it?

Haughtily:

"The MTA is for peasants, of which class you assuredly belong. It will not be running today. So..."

Distractedly: 

"Snow, you say? Very well then. Make the announcement."

Saucily:

"Ooh, a blizzard! Best you stay home then and keep yourself warm. Let me know if you need help ;-)"

With a little too much intensity than the situation warrants, but you like, appreciate the heads-up:

"STAY DOWN!"

With an inscrutable “European or Possibly Russian” accent meant to broadcast the fact that, despite being a doctor, he’s not a man to be trusted:

“Ze forecast is calling for heavy perthipitation, da?”

Whilst choking on a tomato:

*Wheeze* *cough* "Yeah, take the..." *cough cough* "...rest of the day."

