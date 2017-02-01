Jessica Alba Is Bringing the Hamptons to LA

One of the many fireplaces in the living room.



















Los Angeles native Jessica Alba is partial to the East Coast. Well, at least when it comes to architecture.

The actress reportedly doled out $9.95 million for a gorgeous Beverly Hills manse, described as “East Coast-inspired Hamptons traditional.” And what could be better than a chic Hamptons home that comes with the eternally sunny climate of Los Angeles?

Alba, who has put her acting pursuits aside to focus on her role as co-founder of The Honest Company, bought the seven-bedroom, 8.5-bath estate from producer and film exec Mike Medavoy, the CEO and chairman of Phoenix Pictures. The Black Swan and Shutter Island bigwig has been trying to offload the two-story home for about two years—he first listed the place for nearly $15 million.

The 1.85-acre property is comprised of an 8,829-square-foot main house as well as a charming one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest cottage, so there’s plenty of space for Alba, her husband, Cash Warren, and their two daughters to sprawl out.

There’s a formal two-story foyer in the main house, per the listing held by broker Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker, and a whole lot of fireplaces: in the living room, family room, formal dining room, library and the master suite. Maybe that has something to do with the whole East Coast vibe the place is going for?

The airy master suite has a private terrace, dual walk-in closets and a massive marble master bath with a double entrance shower. There’s also a kitchen with a center island, breakfast area and butler’s pantry, as well as a full bar and French doors that open to the grounds.

Speaking of the grounds, the outside setup includes a pavilion with an outdoor kitchen and barbecue, plus a swimming pool and spa. Considering how big her new house is, we recommend Alba stock up on all those non-toxic household items her Honest Company offers.

As for that guest cottage, Alba could keep it ready for a few family members. And seeing as her father, Mark Alba of Alba Realty, represented her in the sale, he would probably accept the guest house as a nice thank you.