Jessica Alba Is Bringing the Hamptons to LA

The actress and entrepreneur bought a nearly $10 million Hamptons-style Beverly Hills estate

By 02/01/17 2:55pm
Jessica Alba bought this Beverly Hills manse.
Coldwell Banker
One of the many fireplaces in the living room.
Coldwell Banker
A picture perfect kitchen.
Coldwell Banker
The exteriors are incredible.
Coldwell Banker
Advertisement
Advertisement
The dining room.
Coldwell Banker
A breakfast area in the kitchen.
Coldwell Banker
Alba paid nearly $10 million for the home.
Coldwell Banker
Advertisement
Advertisement
The pavilion.
Coldwell Banker
The master suite.
Coldwell Banker
Alba bought the home from Mike Medavoy
Coldwell Banker
Advertisement
Advertisement
The pool.
Coldwell Banker
A double-height entry foyer.
Coldwell Banker
The home looks out over the mountains.
Coldwell Banker
Advertisement
Advertisement
East Coast inspired.
Coldwell Banker
French doors throughout.
Coldwell Banker
A navy-painted den.
Coldwell Banker
Advertisement
Advertisement
It's in the celeb-beloved Beverly Hills Post Office enclave.
Coldwell Banker
Alba bought the home from Mike Medavoy.
Caldwell Banker
The home is "Ralph Lauren inspired."
Coldwell Banker
Advertisement
Advertisement
The master.
Coldwell Banker
The guest cottage.
Coldwell Banker
Inside the guest house.
Coldwell Banker
Slideshow | List
- / 22

Los Angeles native Jessica Alba is partial to the East Coast. Well, at least when it comes to architecture.

The actress reportedly doled out $9.95 million for a gorgeous Beverly Hills manse, described as “East Coast-inspired Hamptons traditional.” And what could be better than a chic Hamptons home that comes with the eternally sunny climate of Los Angeles?

Alba, who has put her acting pursuits aside to focus on her role as co-founder of The Honest Company, bought the seven-bedroom, 8.5-bath estate from producer and film exec Mike Medavoy, the CEO and chairman of Phoenix Pictures. The Black Swan and Shutter Island bigwig has been trying to offload the two-story home for about two years—he first listed the place for nearly $15 million.

Jessica Alba is the latest celebrity to move to the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood.

Jessica Alba is the latest celebrity to move to the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 1.85-acre property is comprised of an 8,829-square-foot main house as well as a charming one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest cottage, so there’s plenty of space for Alba, her husband, Cash Warren, and their two daughters to sprawl out.

There’s a formal two-story foyer in the main house, per the listing held by broker Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker, and a whole lot of fireplaces: in the living room, family room, formal dining room, library and the master suite. Maybe that has something to do with the whole East Coast vibe the place is going for?

The airy master suite has a private terrace, dual walk-in closets and a massive marble master bath with a double entrance shower. There’s also a kitchen with a center island, breakfast area and butler’s pantry, as well as a full bar and French doors that open to the grounds.

Speaking of the grounds, the outside setup includes a pavilion with an outdoor kitchen and barbecue, plus a swimming pool and spa. Considering how big her new house is, we recommend Alba stock up on all those non-toxic household items her Honest Company offers.

As for that guest cottage, Alba could keep it ready for a few family members. And seeing as her father, Mark Alba of Alba Realty, represented her in the sale, he would probably accept the guest house as a nice thank you.

Article continues below
More from Style & Design
Fitness expert Jillian Michaels wants to lose her Malibu pad.
Malibu Diet: Jillian Michaels Wants to Lose Her Beach Home