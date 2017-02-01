Malibu Diet: Jillian Michaels Wants to Lose Her Beach Home

Unclear if anything resembling a carb has ever entered this kitchen.

The bedrooms are all located on the upper level.

The home is a mix of glass and concrete.















Celebrity fitness expert Jillian Michaels really wants to shed her Malibu home.

The former Biggest Loser trainer is relisting the 4,307-square-foot property, which she first put on the market nearly a year ago, reports Variety. She’s swapped brokerages and also shaved a bit off the original $9.75 million price tag this time around, as it’s now going for $8.89 million.

The personal trainer, nutritionist and life coach, who is engaged to her longtime partner Heidi Rhoades, bought the three-story house in September 2010 for $6.62 million.

“She’s been wanting to sell it,” Partners Trust broker Madison Hildebrand, who is sharing the listing with Jennifer Chrisman, told the Observer. “It’s not a place they stay full-time.”

“The home is beautiful—she knows how to do a house, that is for sure. They did an excellent job remodeling it. The price was the one thing that needed a change,” Hildebrand pointed out.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom home, located on Malibu’s Las Flores Beach, includes open dining, living and kitchen areas, with retractable glass walls that open to terraces and additional entertaining space.

There’s a mezzanine with an office and balcony, while all of the bedrooms (each is equipped with en-suite bath and closets) are located on the upper level. There are polished concrete floors throughout, as well as a double height living room with a cozy fireplace, if those Malibu nights get too chilly.

“It’s really easy beach living,” Hildebrand said. “She’d be open to selling it furnished—much of it is very custom to the house.”

“The fluid consistency and use of materials [stand out],” Hildebrand said. “They’ve got cement and bleached floors and other materials that complement the natural, organic Malibu modern feel.”

Per the photos, there are epic beach views and incredibly photogenic sunsets, though Michaels’ Instagram focuses more on grilled salmon and almonds, because #fitness.

A Michaels fitness enthusiast could be an ideal buyer—the open floorplan is ideal for practicing lunges and squats, all with a picturesque view of the ocean.