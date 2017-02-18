Journalists Stand Up to Trump, Declare That Media Is ‘Not the Enemy’

President Donald Trump capped off another week of controversies yesterday by tweeting that the “FAKE NEWS media” (specifically the New York Times, NBC, CBS, ABC and CNN) were “the enemy of the American people!” This was just the first in a series of tweets assailing the media’s reporting of his presidency.

Both journalists and ordinary citizens were disturbed by these statements, and they took to Twitter to show their support for the media. Using the hashtag #NotTheEnemy, citizens educated the president about brave journalists who risked their lives to report the truth:

This is the great L. Alex Wilson. A black journalist who was beaten by an angry white mob as he covered the Little Rock Nine. #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/6ZuGTw8RFK — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 18, 2017

This is the @Newseum's Journalists Memorial, listing the 2,291 individuals who have died around the world reporting the news #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/FazzRTTQyL — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) February 18, 2017

Nellie Bly, the mother of investigative journalism. Her undercover work helped improve mental institutions. #NotTheEnemy #ShePersisted pic.twitter.com/t8MiFZjTV5 — O General My General (@rideatdawn) February 18, 2017

This is Woodward and Bernstein. Nixon called them the enemy. They proved that no president is above the law. #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/ekxoiBZis1 — Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) February 18, 2017

Alison Parker and Adam Ward were @CBSNews journalists in #Virginia. They were murdered mid-broadcast in 2015. #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/g7mxPxYkPY — Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) February 18, 2017

James Foley, freelance journalist. Detained 44 days, Libya, 2011. Beheaded by ISIS, Syria, 2014. #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/KbfYhbq6Xq — Theresa Muir (@theresasmets) February 18, 2017

This is Marie Colvin. She died covering the siege of Homs in Syria and was a lifelong war reporter. #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/8bwk2tX5KG — Alex Berg (@AlexfromPhilly) February 18, 2017

This is Daniel Pearl, @realDonaldTrump, a journalist kidnapped + killed by terrorists, 2002. They made a movie about him.He is #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/t7ueGaWL1S — Liz Gumbinner (@Mom101) February 17, 2017

This is Anthony Shadid, @realDonaldTrump, a journalist who died in Syria after years explaining Mideast to fellow Americans #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/tirSsq1WHS — David Beard (@dabeard) February 18, 2017

"The only security of all is in a free press." — Thomas Jefferson #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/cy0j4cuJet — Tech of Meaning (@techofmeaning) February 18, 2017

"A critical, independent and investigative press is the lifeblood of any democracy." -Nelson Mandela #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/1pJXrOY6Fr — Mike Levin (@MikeLevinCA) February 18, 2017

If you think the media is the enemy of the American people, I encourage you to watch Spotlight on @netflix this weekend. pic.twitter.com/OUDcputm6y — Matt Karolian ☕️&🗞 (@mkarolian) February 18, 2017

Since 1992, 256 journalists (including 27 Americans) have been killed while doing their jobs.