Journalists Stand Up to Trump, Declare That Media Is ‘Not the Enemy’

President Donald Trump capped off another week of controversies yesterday by tweeting that the “FAKE NEWS media” (specifically the New York Times, NBC, CBS, ABC and CNN) were “the enemy of the American people!” This was just the first in a series of tweets assailing the media’s reporting of his presidency.
Both journalists and ordinary citizens were disturbed by these statements, and they took to Twitter to show their support for the media. Using the hashtag #NotTheEnemy, citizens educated the president about brave journalists who risked their lives to report the truth:
Since 1992, 256 journalists (including 27 Americans) have been killed while doing their jobs.