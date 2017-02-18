Journalists Stand Up to Trump, Declare That Media Is ‘Not the Enemy’

By 02/18/17 3:24pm

If you thought President Donald Trump would take a breather after his long-winded press conference Thursday, which included attacking the media, think again. That tweet Friday following an earlier tweet that was deleted, which originally said "the FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @CNN, @NBCNews and many more) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American people. SICK!" Trump hasn't been gunshy when it comes to criticizing the media in his tenure thus far as president. President Donald Trump capped off another week of controversies yesterday by tweeting that the “FAKE NEWS media” (specifically the New York Times, NBC, CBS, ABC and CNN) were “the enemy of the American people!” This was just the first in a series of tweets assailing the media’s reporting of his presidency.

Both journalists and ordinary citizens were disturbed by these statements, and they took to Twitter to show their support for the media. Using the hashtag #NotTheEnemy, citizens educated the president about brave journalists who risked their lives to report the truth:

Since 1992, 256 journalists (including 27 Americans) have been killed while doing their jobs.

