Kate Middleton’s Beauty Therapist Reveals the Secret to Glowing Skin

Most people focus on figuring out how to obtain Kate Middleton’s perfect princess hair (don’t worry, it will only set you back $1,500), but now, with help from her beauty therapist Deborah Mitchell, the doting public can mimic Middleton’s glowing skin. Surprisingly, the princess has a beauty routine that isn’t insanely expensive, and unlike Alicia Keys, there doesn’t seem to be a jade roller involved. Instead, you simply need to peek inside your pantry.

Mitchell, the royal family’s beautician and the founder of organic Heaven Skincare, revealed her “beauty hacks fit for a princess” on This Morning. Instead of suggesting her own bee venom products, she proposed all-natural kitchen remedies. Options included a jar of chocolate spread (hopefully Nutella, as one wouldn’t want to be off-brand while channeling a princess) and sugar mixed in with lip balm for a D.I.Y. scrub. While these beauty hacks might sound slightly unusual to those who don’t use the grocery as their skincare shop, Mitchell is quite legitimate. After all, she prepared Middleton for her wedding and for her recent appearance at the BAFTAS.

Mitchell instructs people to spread chocolate on their faces to moisturize, mix banana and avocado inside of cotton socks for softer feet, bathe in an oat bath, press coffee underneath the eyes to wake up, use green tea as toner and mix lipgloss with sugar for an impromptu scrub.

Sure, you might look ridiculous covered in chocolate, but what else will you do with Valentine’s Day leftovers? At least by the end of the masked moment, you might look a little bit more like a princess. Or, if price doesn’t matter, consider visiting Mitchell personally. She’s available for personal consultations and treatments at the Hale Clinic in London. Now, that’s worth a trip across the pond.