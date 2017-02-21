Kendall Jenner Just Threw the Hottest Party at London Fashion Week

Honoring her collaboration with Burberry and LOVE Magazine, Jenner celebrated #LOVEME17 in style

By 02/21/17 1:37pm
Kendall Jenner
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Justine Skye
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Adwoa Aboah and Gwendoline Christie
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Anna Cleveland
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Bella Hadid and Katie Grand
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Daisy Lowe
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Ellie Goulding and Winnie Harlow
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Helena Christensen
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Jourdan Dunn, Winnie Harlow and Leomie Anderson
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Katie Grand and Kendall Jenner
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Katie Grand
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Lily Donaldson, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Lily Donaldson
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Zoe Blue and Thomas Cohen
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Lady Alice Manners and Alice Naylor-Leyland
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Winnie Harlow
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
All the cool girls joined Kendall Jenner and LOVE Magazine Editor-in-Chief Katie Grand last night in London to celebrate the magazine’s latest cover shoot #LOVEME17. In October 2016, Jenner and Grand sent out a social media casting call to find their next cover girl. LOVE magazine readers between the ages of 15 and 35 entered to be featured in a photo shoot with Kendall Jenner behind the camera. Twenty finalists made the cut, and were featured in LOVE magazine, modeling Burberry’s February 2017 collection. Last night, following the Burberry London Fashion Week runway show, they all celebrated their collaboration with an epic party.

Bella and Gigi Hadid, Ellie Goulding, and Jourdan Dunn were just a few notable guests in the exclusive crowd at Annabel’s sipping Belvedere cocktails and grooving to the music. Click through to see all the photos from the hottest party at London Fashion Week.

