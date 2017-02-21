Kendall Jenner Just Threw the Hottest Party at London Fashion Week

All the cool girls joined Kendall Jenner and LOVE Magazine Editor-in-Chief Katie Grand last night in London to celebrate the magazine’s latest cover shoot #LOVEME17. In October 2016, Jenner and Grand sent out a social media casting call to find their next cover girl. LOVE magazine readers between the ages of 15 and 35 entered to be featured in a photo shoot with Kendall Jenner behind the camera. Twenty finalists made the cut, and were featured in LOVE magazine, modeling Burberry’s February 2017 collection. Last night, following the Burberry London Fashion Week runway show, they all celebrated their collaboration with an epic party.

Bella and Gigi Hadid, Ellie Goulding, and Jourdan Dunn were just a few notable guests in the exclusive crowd at Annabel's sipping Belvedere cocktails and grooving to the music.














