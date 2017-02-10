It Seemed Like Every Model Walked in La Perla’s Show



















On the first day of Fashion Week, we were graced with a supermodel packed show. La Perla’s over-the-top runway opened with Naomi Campbell , closed with Kendall Jenner and featured every other model in between.

Okay, that might be a bit of an overstatement, but it sure felt like every notable catwalker was present, dressed in a mix of lingerie, sexy suiting and slinky dresses. There was Jourdan Dunn in a black sparkly gown, Imaan Hammam rocking a Stephen Jones fedora and Liu Wen in a fiery red suit. We also spotted cool girl Dilone and her signature mop of curls, Lindsey Wixson and her adorable pout and Isabeli Fontana oozing unabashed Brazilian sex appeal.

The list of notables drags on, with Lineisy Montero, Sasha Pivovarova, Bhumika Arora and Maria Borges. And that doesn’t even include the front row, which included an appearance by Her Royal Goopness, Gwyneth Paltrow, in addition to Teyana Taylor and the usual fashion power players. All in all, it was not a bad way to start the week.