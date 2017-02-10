It Seemed Like Every Model Walked in La Perla’s Show

The runway opened with Naomi and closed with Kendall...

By 02/10/17 6:49am
Kendall Jenner.
Courtesy La Perla/Don Ashby
Stella Maxwell.
Courtesy La Perla/Don Ashby
Lindsey Wixson.
Courtesy La Perla/Don Ashby
Dilone.
Courtesy La Perla/Don Ashby
Yasmin Wijnaldum.
Courtesy La Perla/Don Ashby
Valery Kaufman.
Courtesy La Perla/Don Ashby
Rome Strijd.
Courtesy La Perla/Don Ashby
Maartje Verhoef.
Courtesy La Perla/Don Ashby
Joan Smalls.
Courtesy La Perla/Don Ashby
Blanca Padilla.
Courtesy La Perla/Don Ashby
Isabeli Fontana.
Courtesy La Perla/Don Ashby
Naomi Campbell.
Courtesy La Perla/Don Ashby
Imaan Hammam.
Courtesy La Perla/Don Ashby
Lais Ribeiro.
Courtesy La Perla/Don Ashby
Maria Borges.
Courtesy La Perla/Don Ashby
Jourdan Dunn.
Courtesy La Perla/Don Ashby
Sasha Pivovarova.
Courtesy La Perla/Don Ashby
Bhumika Arora.
Courtesy La Perla/Don Ashby
Liu Wen.
Courtesy La Perla/Don Ashby
Lineisy Montero.
Courtesy La Perla/Don Ashby
Alexandra Elizabeth.
Courtesy La Perla/Don Ashby
Jing Wen.
Courtesy La Perla/Don Ashby
On the first day of Fashion Week, we were graced with a supermodel packed show. La Perla’s over-the-top runway opened with Naomi Campbell, closed with Kendall Jenner and featured every other model in between.

Okay, that might be a bit of an overstatement, but it sure felt like every notable catwalker was present, dressed in a mix of lingerie, sexy suiting and slinky dresses. There was Jourdan Dunn in a black sparkly gown, Imaan Hammam rocking a Stephen Jones fedora and Liu Wen in a fiery red suit. We also spotted cool girl Dilone and her signature mop of curls, Lindsey Wixson and her adorable pout and Isabeli Fontana oozing unabashed Brazilian sex appeal.

The list of notables drags on, with Lineisy Montero, Sasha Pivovarova, Bhumika Arora and Maria Borges. And that doesn’t even include the front row, which included an appearance by Her Royal Goopness, Gwyneth Paltrow, in addition to Teyana Taylor and the usual fashion power players. All in all, it was not a bad way to start the week.

