NYFW Preview: Lacoste, Tibi and Christian Siriano

Take a peek at what designers have in store for Fall/Winter 2017, before their designs hit the runway…

Denibi: “The imperfection of art is what makes it so beautiful.”

Jonathan Simkhai: “That which is exquisite, yet powerful.”

Lacoste: “Modularity & Space.”

Alejandra Alonso Rojas: “Hand-knitting, a skill passed down from one generation of Alonso women to the next, continues to be at the forefront of Alejandra’s collections.”

Christian Siriano: “For my Fall 2017 collection, I was inspired by the beehive sand formations in the Valley of Fire State Park. The grooved lines and unique design created by wind caused a beautiful layered effect that inspired a collection full of powerful silhouettes and strong expressive shapes. The deep clay-colored valley inspired a rich and golden color palette full of open-weave textiles and luxe copper velvets. The collection is elegant and bold but modern for our customer.”

Tibi: “Work life, live life.”

Laurence & Chico: “The collection brings to life Laurence & Chico’s unique vision of sleeping on the clouds, filled with crazy colorful clouds and skies, and fantasies of unique creations.”

Julianna Bass: “I was very influenced by Berlin-based artist Peer Kriesel and the inner struggle his artwork confronts and expresses. My clothes are made for those with a bit of internal struggle; my clothes are easy to wear when everything else isn’t.”