Wayne Council President Lonni Miller Ryan will run for mayor of the Passaic County town, she advised fellow county committee members in a letter of intent.

A former New York Post reporter who grew up in Wayne, Ryan worked as communications director for the New York State GOP.

An ally of former Assemblyman turned judge Scott Rumana, she was first elected councilwoman in 2010 by a 61 percent margin and reelected in 2013.

Ryan has the support of the local Republican organization in Wayne.