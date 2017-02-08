Looking Back After 400 Episodes of ‘SVU’: The Best Guest Stars

Jennette McCurdy – S6 episode 127: “Contagious” (2005) (‘Sam & Cat,’ ‘iCarly’) McCurdy played a sexually abused child who fearfully accuses the wrong man, ending his teaching career for good. “As a kid, I loved a juicy dramatic role, ever the child actress! I remember my mom was really delicate with me because the content was a bit mature, so she crossed out some of the "adult" words to preserve my innocence! Aaron Lipstadt, who directed me, [pulled] me aside to have a conversation the day before we started shooting the episode. He told me to not worry about the parts in the script where it told me to cry and to only cry if I felt like crying. At that time, I had done a lot of roles that required a lot of crying, and I was used to directors seeming really nervous about those teary scenes - I could feel the pressure a mile away! It was so nice to have the freedom to feel whatever I felt on camera and not push too hard. Mariska was awesome! She was really patient and kind on set. The show is a great mixture of suspense, mystery, drama, and great characters that keeps audiences invested for the long haul.”

NBC