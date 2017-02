I’ve gotten almost half of my 30-ish tattoos at Flyrite Tattoo in Brooklyn, N.Y. They’re super pro, super talented, and super hygienic. They also take walk-ins, so if you ever happen to be in Williamsburg and are looking for some permanent ink, I really recommend anyone at this shop. Especially Gill and Fernando.

This post is from Observer Short List—an email of three favorite things from people you want to know. Sign up to receive OSL here.