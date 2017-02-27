Lorde Teases New Music

A short TV ad debuted this past weekend in New Zealand for what is potentially new music from singer/songwriter/wunderkind Lorde.

Clocking in under 15 seconds, the video shows Lorde snacking in the back of a car listening to what is presumably her new single. A black screen then appears to show the date and location “3.2.17 NYC,” followed by “3.3.17 NZ.” These dates hint at some big news coming later this week.

Lorde’s colossal first album Pure Heroine was released in 2013, and despite being a mega-hit the New Zealander has receded from the spot light in the years follow her debut.

Hopefully, that’s because she has been hard at work on whatever is supposed to be announced on March 2. Lorde’s highly anticipated new album will be the first new music she’s released since her 2014 single “Yellow Flicker Beat,” which appeared on The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 film soundtrack.

Many have speculated that Lorde’s new album will drop on March 7, according to a Republic Records listing of upcoming releases.

The artist herself has also been on social media speaking about her excitement for her newest project, saying in a Facebook update in November, “Writing Pure Heroine was my way of enshrining our teenage glory, putting it up in lights forever so that part of me never dies, and this record – well, this one is about what comes next.”

Lorde is set to appear at festivals this summer including Coachella and Governors Ball, and is slated to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live the weekend following her supposed album release, on March 11.