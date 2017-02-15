Chloë Sevigny Hosted an Intimate Cocktail Party on Valentine’s Day











On Valentine’s Day, some celebrated with the customary and cliché chocolate and roses. The fashion set, however, broke out their best colored fur and casual luxe for an intimate cocktail party. Tom and Ruth Chapman, the co-executive chairs of MATCHESFASHION.COM, joined forces with eternal New York cool-girl Chloë Sevigny to celebrate LOVE, an exclusive Delfina Delettrez collection. Delettrez, a fourth generation Fendi who is well-known for her wacky namesake jewelry line, showed off her hyper-modern, extremely on-trend baubles at Roll and Hill.

Scroll through for photos of Leandra Medine, Mia Moretti, Chloë Sevigny and more.