Brzezinski Bans ‘Runaway Beer Truck’ Kellyanne Conway From ‘Morning Joe’

When the overbearing Joe Scarborough wasn’t dominating the conversation on Morning Joe Wednesday, co-host Mika Brzezinski dropped in this startling policy statement: White House mouthpiece Kellyanne Conway is not welcome on their agenda-setting MSNBC talk show.

“We know for a fact she tries to book herself on this show,” Brzezinski said during the 6 a.m. hour, the hour that is watched, so we are told, by amateur President Donald Trump. “I won’t do it.”

Brzezinski said she doesn’t want Conway as a guest because “I don’t believe in fake news, or information that is not true. And, every time I’ve seen her on television, something is askew, off or incorrect.”

MJ producers showed video of Conway’s Monday statement defending national security advisor Michael Flynn—“General Flynn does enjoy the full confidence of the President”—a few hours before Flynn “got resigned” for lying to Vice-President Mike Pence about his December conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

In recent weeks, Conway defended “alternative facts,” invented “the Bowling Green Massacre,” and has been accused of ethics violations for urging viewers of Fox News to buy products marketed by Ivanka Trump, a daughter of the president.

With the title of campaign manager before the election and counselor to the president since the inauguration, Conway has also become a favorite target of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, spoofed as a TV anchor-stalker, a singing Broadway diva and a guilt-ridden power behind the throne.

Scarborough, extremely harsh toward Conway this week, offered a partial apology for calling Conway a liar during one of his tirades on Tuesday.

“I may have been a little tough on her yesterday,” Scarborough said. “I don’t know that she was, quote, lying. I think she’s just unaware.”

Scarborough, however, reported that his sources inside the Trump administration have told him Conway does not attend major policy meetings of Trump’s staff. He said she is “out of the loop” and that she “makes things up.”

Earlier this week, Brzezinski referred to Conway as a “runaway beer truck.”