Mika Brzezinski Is Over Kellyanne Conway and Her Westchester Home

The 'Morning Joe' anchor listed her Bronxville house for $2.1 million

By 02/16/17 12:47pm
The Tudor-style home is in Bronxville.
The house is situated on 0.3 acres.
The double height living room.
The kitchen.
There's a fireplace in the living room.
French doors lead outside.
The screened porch.
The news anchor bought the home with her then-husband.
The home spans three floors.
A formal dining room is separate from the kitchen.
Where to next?
Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski is trying to get rid of a few things this week. One is the presence of Kellyanne Conway on her MSNBC morning show, and the other is her Tudor-style Bronxville home.

Brzezinski and her co-host Joe Scarborough announced this week that Donald Trump White House counselor Conway is no longer welcome on their hit show, due to credibility issues. “I don’t believe in fake news or information that is not true…[e]very time I’ve ever seen her on television, something is askew, off, or incorrect,” said Brzezinski.

And then there’s the 4,102-square-foot Bronxville house, which Brzezinski and her then-husband, James Hoffer, purchased for $1.9 million in 2012. The former couple, who have two children, finalized their divorce last year, and now they’re ready to say goodbye to the seven-bedroom, 4.5-bath house, too.

Morning Joe Mika Brzezinski is selling her seven-bedroom Bronxville house.

Morning Joe Mika Brzezinski is selling her seven-bedroom Bronxville house. Andrew Toth/Getty Images

From the listing photos, the three-story home, asking $2.095 million, is pretty bare already, so the exes may have already moved out. Sparse furnishings aside, there are hardwood floors throughout the home, as well as a formal living room with a fireplace and French doors that lead out to screened porch.

There is a double-height ceiling in the family room, per the listing held by broker Susan French at Houlihan Lawrence, and there’s also a formal dining room, separate from the kitchen.

If Bronxville isn’t your thing, Brzezinski’s home isn’t the only news anchor-approved pad on the market right now—Fox News anchor Shepard Smith listed his gorgeous Greenwich Village apartment last month.

