With GOP Reeling, Pelosi Reveals All That Is Wrong With the Democrats

House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi has been embarrassing Democrats ever since she became a leading spokesperson for the party.

In 2010, Business Insider reported that Pelosi, who has an estimated net worth of over $100 million, racked up $101,000 of in-flight services, all of which were paid with taxpayer money. The bulk of the expenses were for alcohol.

In December 2016, she told CBS’ Face the Nation that the Democratic Party doesn’t need a new direction, despite Hillary Clinton’s embarrassing election loss and the party’s drastic losses in Congress and state legislatures across the country throughout the Obama administration.

More recently, Pelosi hosted a town hall on CNN, during which she condescendingly lectured a millennial about capitalism and claimed that the Obama administration selling an arsenal of bombs to Saudi Arabia to bomb Yemen was Donald Trump’s fault.

On January 30, Pelosi was caught on a hot mic insisting that Andre Carson, who she was introducing at a rally against Trump’s muslim travel ban, tell the crowd of protesters that he is Muslim.

The next week, Pelosi mistakenly referred to President Trump as President Bush.

On February 14, overzealous to benefit from General Michael Flynn’s resignation, Pelosi and Rep. Elijah Cummings attacked Flynn by quoting a parody Flynn Twitter handle, thinking the tweets were from his account. The Democrats’ House Oversight Committee Twitter account apologized for the error.

The Washington Post reported, “It’s likely that in preparation for their news conference, Cummings (who cited the tweet first) or a member of his staff came across the tweets and decided they’d be an effective tool in urging their Republican counterparts to launch an investigation.” Pelosi and Cummings obviously prepared the news conference in haste and are more focused on gaining attention for themselves than conducting due diligence or developing a meaningful strategy to use Flynn’s resignation as leverage for more transparency from the Trump administration.

Pelosi has proven that she’s an inept leader, unable to capitalize on even the simplest of partisan opportunities. Democrats‘ resistance to Trump is robotic political theater; they spew identity politics, while failing to enact strategies to recoup their losses in both houses of Congress, leaving the Party paralyzed against Trump.

Another example of the Democrats’ inept resistance came from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which tweeted a Valentine’s Day card to troll Trump with a poem reading, “Roses are red. Violets are blue. We’re sorry that Putin is the only one who loves you.” In addition to not being funny, the card alleges a homophobic romance between Russian President Vladamir Putin and Trump. Democrats can’t criticize Trump’s penchant for trolling, bullying and hyperbole while reverting to the same tactics themselves. As a reward for their votes, Democratic Party supporters got a weak opposition focused more on petty jokes than meaningful policy to help working class, middle class, and low income Americans.