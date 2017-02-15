NJ Gubernatorial Hopeful Wisniewski Launches ‘Trump Resistance Agenda’

As part of his quest to earn the votes of New Jersey’s progressive voters in the June gubernatorial primary, Assemblyman John Wisniewski announced a “resistance agenda” for New Jersey Democratic legislators to fight against the policies of Republican President Donald Trump.

According to an announcement made by Wisniewski’s campaign on Wednesday, the candidate has put forward legislation to make New Jersey a “sanctuary state” for immigrants regardless of documentation status. If passed, that bill would prohibit law enforcement from using state resources to “investigate, interrogate, detain, or arrest anyone for immigration enforcement reasons.” It would also prevent New Jersey law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration officials and create new data retention policies at schools and hospitals to bar federal agencies from accessing individual immigration status.

“We are putting President Trump and his Administration on notice,” said Wisniewski in a statement. “New Jersey will not be a ‘willing partner’ to the unjustified and inhumane deportations of our neighbors and friends.”

Wisniewski is also a co-sponsor on legislation barring the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey from using agency resources to enforce federal immigration statues. He is a primary sponsor of an Assembly resolution asking current New Jersey Governor Chris Christie to protect students enrolled in New Jersey DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) from deportation.

Additionally, Wisniewski said he supports A2604, a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to legally obtain driver’s licenses in the state of New Jersey.

Wisniewski’s ‘resistance agenda’ is part of an ongoing push from Democrats in the legislature to push back against Trump’s immigration policies before they impact New Jersey residents. While Wisniewski’s main opponent in the New Jersey gubernatorial contest, former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Phil Murphy, is another outspoken Trump opponent, as a legislator Wisniewski has the ability to put forward legislation to bolster his stances ahead of the June primary.