NJ Political Digest: State Senate Vents at Trump Immigration Order

The state Senate was in session yesterday, and while members tackled a bunch of measures that will impact New Jersey residents, it was a symbolic vote condemning President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration that sparked conversations.

Gov. Chris Christie was also busy, vetoing a bill that would have punished casino owner Carl Icahn after he closed the Taj Mahal following a labor dispute, putting the kibosh on a measure that would have required county and state prosecutors to publish information about how they use civil courts to seize private property and halting efforts aimed at once again making it easier to obtain a valid birth certificate from Jersey City or Hudson County.

Quote of the Day: “This is a New Jersey matter. Silence is not an option.” – State Sen. Teresa Ruiz, one of the sponsors of state Senate resolution denouncing the Trump administration’s recent executive orders on immigration.

N.J. Senate condemns Trump’s orders on immigration

The Democratic-controlled state Senate on Monday took a symbolic stand against President Donald Trump on Monday, passing a resolution denouncing the Republican’s recent controversial executive orders on immigration.

NJ Senate votes to condemn Trump’s immigration-related executive orders

A divided state Senate voted Monday for a resolution condemning three executive orders related to immigration signed by President Donald Trump in the first week of his administration.

Senate Democrats pass symbolic resolutions against Trump

Democrats in the State Senate, angered by President Donald Trump’s travel ban and other actions to crack down on immigration, passed largely symbolic resolutions on Monday and delivered forceful speeches from their seats in the Statehouse.

Christie vetoes bill meant to punish Icahn for closing Taj Mahal

Calling it “the Legislature at its worst,” Gov. Christie vetoed a bill Monday that would have stripped billionaire Carl Icahn of his casino license for five years after closing his Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City.

Christie-backed insurance mandate advances despite concerns

The state Senate on Monday approved a bill that would mandate insurance coverage for up to six months of substance abuse treatment despite concerns raised by members of both parties that the legislation excludes the majority of New Jersey residents and will drive up premiums for those it’s designed to benefit.

Delay in PA Reform Keeps Chairman in Place

While the Port Authority is moving forward with plans to approve $32 billion in capital spending later this month, several key reforms proposed in the wake of Bridgegate are still stalled in the New Jersey Senate with little hope for a breakthrough.

Christie signs law to educate parents about painkillers

A new law signed by Gov. Chris Christie on Monday requires New Jersey doctors to educate parents about the risks of addiction before prescribing painkillers.

State BOE Head in Spotlight As Christie Charter-School Code Gets Voted Down

In a normally inconspicuous role on a normally inconspicuous panel, state Board of Education President Mark Biedron is finding himself pretty high profile these days.

Tougher N.J. law targets kids’ lead paint threat

More landlords and other homeowners likely will be forced to remove lead paint from their properties under a law signed by Governor Christie on Monday designed to limit children’s exposure to the toxic metal.

Why Springsteen should write a Trump protest song

Bruce Springsteen has been outspoken in his opposition to President Donald Trump. He even went so far as to take the stage in Australia saying he’s embarrassed to be American.

Ex-Assemblyman sentenced to 8 years in $5.3M ponzi scheme

Described as a heartless “fraudster” and “con man” who ran a “ponzi scheme” from 2009 to 2012 that preyed on his family and friends, former Assemblyman Robert Schroeder was sentenced to eight years in state prison Monday in Somerset County Superior Court.

NJ: TV manufacturer tracked viewers

Smart TV manufacturer Vizio will pay $2.5 million to settle charges that it collected data on what viewers were watching on more than 11 million of its TV sets and sold the data to marketers without consumers’ consent.

Could N.J. defy summer flounder cuts?

It didn’t take long after the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission voted to slash summer flounder harvest quotas for the rumblings of anglers calling for New Jersey to defy the regulations to pick up.

Christie conditionally vetoes ‘Jersey City birth certificate’ bill

The path to getting a valid birth certificate from Jersey City or Hudson County just hit a roadblock.

Christie spikes bill requiring N.J. prosecutors disclose seized property

Gov. Chris Christie on Monday vetoed a bill that would have required county and state prosecutors to publish information about how they use civil courts to seize property from criminal investigations.

N.J. bill would roll back strict pedestrian safety rules for drivers

A group of lawmakers wants to curb pedestrian deaths in New Jersey by rolling back an older pedestrian safety law and restricting where those on foot can cross the street.

N.J. panel says Fulop can keep his calendar private

Mayor Steve Fulop can continue to shield his meetings calendar from public view, thanks to a decision by the state Government Records Council.

Seth Meyers talks Trump in Morristown

President Donald Trump was the inevitable topic of conversation Saturday evening at the Mayo Performing Arts Center where Seth Meyers entertained a packed house as the latest speaker in the Drew Forum.

In Camden, ‘Michael Doyle Lane’ honors a champion of the city

As the block of Jasper Street alongside Camden’s Sacred Heart Church was named for him Monday, Msgr. Michael Doyle graciously whispered greetings and shook hands with well-wishers.

Acme supermarkets reducing full-time jobs

The Acme supermarket chain saved hundreds of grocery jobs in North Jersey when it bought 10 stores from the bankrupt A&P in September 2015. Now, Acme is looking to shed some of those jobs to tighten up staffing levels at some stores.

An unlikely pair joins forces for Passaic election

Richard Diaz, the city’s former public safety director, and Jeffrey Dye, president of the local NAACP chapter, officially joined together as unlikely political allies on Friday when they submitted nominating petitions to run for mayor and council, respectively, in this year’s municipal election.

Judge has the power to order another JCP&L hearing

A second public hearing, where opponents and supporters of a 230-kilovolt transmission line project in Monmouth County can speak their piece, seems likely to occur, according to comments from the Office of Administrative Law this morning.

Bay Head homeowners tell judge they don’t want dunes

They don’t need it, they don’t want it and there is no reason for the federal or state government to pay for it.

What’s next with Howell’s affordable housing project?

Howell officials haven’t yet decided how to proceed with the controversial Howell Family Apartments housing project since a judge invalidated ordinances allowing its construction, but there are plans for a series of public meetings on the matter.

Printer glitch causes Hazlet sewer bill issues

– Officials believe a printer problem is the cause of a glitch in the new sewer billing system that resulted in a group of residents being charged late fees.

Bloomingdale joins Stigma Free Zone effort

In an effort to help raise mental health awareness, the borough has been declared a Stigma Free Zone.

Yogi Berra Museum gets new executive director

In baseball parlance, Eve Schaenen will now be in the leadoff spot.

Schaenen is the new executive director of the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center, located on the campus of Montclair State University.

Sustainable Cedar Grove seeks volunteers

Supporters of Cedar Grove’s environmentally friendly efforts looked no farther than next door for some inspiration.

Community Foundation receives record $108M in 2016

The Morristown-based Community Foundation of New Jersey, which in 2015 reached the $100 million mark in annual philanthropic gifts, continued to receive increased support in 2016, taking in a record $108 million.

