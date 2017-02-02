NJ Politics Digest: Why Did Christie Speak Out on Immigration Ban Implementation?

It’s Wednesday, and all politics is national in these, the early days of the Trump administration. The Record examines why Gov. Chris Christie – who’s hoping chaos in the new administration will eventually win him a post in Washington – chose to focus his first comments to the state press this week on the implementation on President Trump’s travel ban.

NJ101.5 looks at what cities in the state can be classified as “sanctuary cities” and state business leaders air their views on the immigration order.

In the 2017 gubernatorial race, there were endorsements for Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Democrat John Wisniewski and an apparent social media change of heart from Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno over a tweet critical of Christie.

Quote of the Day: “I’m not going to make any generalized statements about (Trump’s staff) other than to say I believe that the president deserved much better than he got from the way this thing was laid out and executed,’’ – Gov. Chris Christie, on who he blames for the firestorm that’s erupted following President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

Christie the outcast, takes aim at Trump’s inner circle

If there was one major message Gov. Chris Christie worked to convey during Tuesday’s break-the-silence news conference, it was this: The public relations fiasco over the Trump administration’s immigration executive order could have been avoided if he, Chris Christie, the battle-tested “chief executive of the 10th-largest state for the past seven years” was in the West Wing advising his longtime friend, the president, instead of the green-in-the-gills neophytes at his side.

Charles Stile, The Record

What towns in New Jersey are considered sanctuary cities?

In one of his first actions as president, Donald Trump signed an executive order to withhold federal grant money from sanctuary cities.

David Matthau, NJ101.5

N.J., N.Y. lawmakers call Trump travel ban an unlawful ‘travesty’

A group of Democratic lawmakers from New Jersey and New York chose Liberty State Park today to call on the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey not to enforce Presidential Trump’s controversial travel ban targeting immigrants and refugees.

Terrence T. McDonald, The Jersey Journal

Immigration ban has far-reaching business repercussions, experts say

President Trump’s immigration ban could have far-ranging repercussions on businesses, affecting technology and science companies desperate for skilled employees and sending a message to the world that America is unwelcoming to not only foreigners but international investment, according to several North Jersey experts.

Linda Moss and Kathleen Lynn, The Record

Menendez joins boycott in unsuccessful attempt to block Trump nominees

Efforts by U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez and his Democratic colleagues on the Senate Finance Committee to block two of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks failed Wednesday when panel Republicans changed the rules and sent the names to the Senate floor anyway.

Jonathan D. Salant, NJ.com

Hoboken resolution would urge state AG to oppose Trump travel ban

The Hoboken City Council on Wednesday is set to vote on a resolution urging New Jersey’s attorney general to join counterparts from other states in opposing President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Steve Strunsky, NJ.com

‘Frightening’: Environmentalists talk Trump

Green advocates in New Jersey are girding for an all-out war with President Donald Trump, who has pledged his own assault on the nation’s thicket of environmental rules and regulations.

Russ Zimmer, Asbury Park Press

Pro-Bernie Sanders group backs Wisniewski for N.J. governor

A major financial backer of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign is supporting Democrat John Wisniewski for New Jersey governor, even though Sanders has decided to hold off on an endorsement in the race.

Brent Johnson and Jonathan D. Salant, NJ.com

See how many officials just endorsed Ciattarelli for N.J. governor

Jack Ciattarelli, a Republican candidate for New Jersey governor, rolled out endorsements from more than six dozen elected officials from across six counties Tuesday.

Brent Johnson, NJ.com

Guadagno retreats from anti-Christie retweet

On Tuesday evening, Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno retweeted, then soon deleted, a northjersey.com story noting that Gov. Chris Christie had just tied the lowest approval rating of any governor in the modern polling history of New Jersey.

Claude Brodesser-Akner, NJ.com

N.J. lawmakers respond to Super Bowl wagers by trying to legalize sports betting

In advance of Sunday’s Super Bowl, when an estimated $4.7 billion will be wagered, U.S. Reps. Frank LoBiondo and Frank Pallone Jr. introduced legislation Wednesday to let New Jersey offer legal sports betting.

Jonathan D. Salant, NJ.com

Christie rejected in quest to lower charter school teacher standards

In a rare rejection of a Gov. Chris Christie proposal, the state Board of Education on Wednesday shot down his controversial plan to experiment with lower certification standards for charter school teachers and principals.

Adam Clark, NJ.com

Gov. Christie calls for 864 new mental-health and substance-abuse beds

As part of its fight against the opioid crisis in New Jersey, Gov. Christie on Tuesday called for the addition of 864 beds in 13 counties for the treatment of individuals with behavioral-health and substance-abuse disorders.

Harold Brubaker, Inquirer

Revel owner, in his own words, on licensing setback

The ruling by Casino Control Commission Chairman Matthew Levinson that Revel owner Glenn Straub must go through the process of obtaining a casino license clearly was not going to sit well with Straub. But after the hearing in Atlantic City on Tuesday, Straub indicated to our small gaggle of reporters that he knew this was a fait accomplit.

John Brennan, The Record

Atlantic City fire union may refile lawsuit against state to avoid layoffs

The city’s firefighters union withdrew a lawsuit against the state Wednesday after the state pushed back implementing changes to the union’s contract.

Christian Hetrick, Press of Atlantic City

Paterson mayor starts program to help immigrants obtain citizenship

Saying thousands of Paterson residents lack U.S. citizenship, Mayor Jose “Joey” Torres is starting a campaign this month to help them navigate the naturalization process.

Joe Malinconico, Paterson Press

N.J. freeholder’s meme sparks comments for second week

For the second week, an Atlantic County freeholder’s sexist meme about the Women’s March in Washington turned a normally mundane county board meeting into a debate over women’s rights, humor, and the Trump presidency.

Amy S. Rosenberg, Inquirer

In this dry Shore town, club that found booze loophole reportedly closes

One of Ocean City’s not-so-secret private clubs that offered a boozy respite from the otherwise dry Jersey Shore town is closing its doors, according to PressofAtlanticCity.com.

Jeff Goldman, NJ.com

Oceanport gets $2.1M in Sandy aid for town hall

A portion of the federal funds borough officials have been anticipating to replace municipal buildings damaged in Sandy is on the way.

Dan Radel, Asbury Park Press

Toms River Chabad lawsuit headed to mediation

The federal civil rights lawsuit filed against the township by Rabbi Moshe Gourarie and the Chabad Jewish Center is headed for mediation.

Jean Mikle, Asbury Park Press

NJSIAA to Jefferson, Dover: Address student slurs, or it will

The executive director of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which oversees high school athletic competitions in the state, has instructed administrators at Jefferson and Dover high schools to address reports of racial slurs — along with a “build the wall” chant — allegedly shouted by Jefferson fans at Dover athletes during a varsity boys basketball game on Friday.

William Westhoven, Daily Record

New Jersey $1M Cash4Life ticket set to expire

The New Jersey Lottery says a winning $1 million Cash4Life ticket is set to expire later this month.

Associated Press