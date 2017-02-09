NJ’s Lesniak Releases New Campaign Ad, Stressing EPA Preservation

One of the progressive outliers in New Jersey’s gubernatorial race released a new campaign ad Thursday. State Senator Ray Lesniak stressed his commitment to preserving many of the functions of the Environmental Protection Agency at the state level in the event of likely deregulation under President Donald Trump in the new Youtube clip.

Conventional wisdom in political circles has held that Lesniak and fellow hopeful Assemblyman John Wisniewski face challenging odds against likely nominee Phil Murphy for months, though a Farleigh Dickinson University poll released this week found that Murphy’s lead is not as commanding as many have said.

See the full clip below.