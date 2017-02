North African taco spot Revolutionario became an instant favorite of ours from the very first time we went last year. By now we’ve tried everything on the menu of this Los Angeles spot at least once, and haven’t been able to single out a favorite dish. The food and flavors are rich and complex without being too heavy–yum!

