Sunny Side: Peek Inside a Bright Tribeca Duplex

“What you do not lack in this apartment is sunlight,” Douglas Elliman broker Andrew Azoulay told the Observer, ushering us from a private elevator entrance into a duplex at 137 Franklin Street.

The place is quite bright, thanks to the surplus of windows throughout the space. “It’s unique that you have 31 windows,” he explained of the Tribeca co-op, last listed for $8 million, leading us into the living room, complete with a gas fireplace.

“If you weren’t wearing shoes, you would notice every single inch of this apartment is radiant heat,” Azoulay continued, and we took his word for it when it came to the 8-inch white oak floors throughout the 3,000-square-foot unit.

“This is all entertaining space,” Azoulay said, walking into the open, gleaming white kitchen, which is bedecked in Statuary and Carrara marble, along with shiny new Miele and SubZero appliances. A guest suite off the kitchen completes the first floor of the unit, though the sellers are currently using it as an office.

“The ceilings are just shy of eleven feet,” Azoulay informed us, walking down the internal staircase to the first floor.

The lower level of the apartment is comprised of three more bedrooms, one of which is accessed via a pocket door and all equipped with en-suite marble baths.

The luxe master bedroom features two oversized custom closets, courtesy of a millworker the sellers hired in lieu of mere California Closets. “There is no wasted space,” Azoulay said. The master bath features a carved marble tub and shower enclosed behind glass, so one can properly use the steam features.

“It’s a very boutique building,” Azoulay told us, as the building is composed of just three units total.

The sellers are parting ways with their apartment because they’ve purchased a new home just a few blocks away, Azoulay told us, pointing to a sleek construction out the window, which is why they’ve become “really motivated.”

As for who might be most attracted to the abode their leaving behind? “We’re seeing a lot of the Upper East Side, empty nester shift,” Azoulay contemplated. “A lot of their kids are living in Tribeca, with their grandkids—so they already know where the coffee shops are, and where the Bubby’s is!”