NYFW Preview: Cinq à Sept, ADEAM and Ulla Johnson

Take a peek at what designers have in store for Fall/Winter 2017, before their designs hit the runway…

Cinq à Sept: “Beautifully aged interiors evoke a feeling of nostalgia and romance.”

Nicholas K: “’90s hip hop.”

Ulla Johnson: “Undone glamour.”

La Perla: “Leavers Lace meets RTW…further melding the lines between inner-wear and outerwear.”

ADEAM: “My inspiration for ADEAM Fall 17 is Gothic and Lolita, which is a Japanese street culture that is based in Victorian and Edwardian clothing with elements of punk.”