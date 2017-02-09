NYFW Preview: Cinq à Sept, ADEAM and Ulla Johnson

Check back each morning of Fashion Week for a preview of the Fall/Winter 2017 collections.

By 02/09/17 9:00am

Take a peek at what designers have in store for Fall/Winter 2017, before their designs hit the runway…

Cinq à Sept

Cinq à Sept (Photo: Courtesy - Cinq à Sept)

Cinq à Sept: “Beautifully aged interiors evoke a feeling of nostalgia and romance.”

Nicholas K

Nicholas K (Photo: Courtesy Nicholas K)

Nicholas K: “’90s hip hop.”

Ulla Johnson

Ulla Johnson (Photo: Courtesy Ulla Johnson)

Ulla Johnson: “Undone glamour.”

La Perla

La Perla (Photo: Courtesy La Perla)

La Perla: “Leavers Lace meets RTW…further melding the lines between inner-wear and outerwear.”

ADEAM

ADEAM (Photo: Courtesy ADEAM)

ADEAM: “My inspiration for ADEAM Fall 17 is Gothic and Lolita, which is a Japanese street culture that is based in Victorian and Edwardian clothing with elements of punk.”

