NYFW Preview: Marchesa, Delpozo and Anna Sui

Check back each morning of Fashion Week for a preview of the Fall/Winter 2017 collections.

By 02/15/17 9:00am

Take a peek at what designers have in store for Fall/Winter 2017, before their designs hit the runway…

Brooks Brothers

Brooks Brothers (Photo: Courtesy Brooks Brothers)

Brooks Brothers: “Timeless Classic.”

Bibhu Mohapatra

Bibhu Mohapatra (Photo: Courtesy Bibhu Mohapatra)

Bibhu Mohapatra: “Inspired by the blurred line between play and reality.”

Anna Sui

Anna Sui (Photo: Courtesy Anna Sui)

Anna Sui: “While working on the renovation of my new apartment, I was inspired by the work of Elsie de Wolfe, especially the the home she designed for Countess Dorothy di Frasso, where Marlene Dietrich stayed.”

Marchesa

Marchesa (Photo: Courtesy Marchesa)

Marchesa: “Decadence.”

Delpozo

Delpozo (Photo: Courtesy Delpozo)

Delpozo: “Emotion through time.”

Newbark

Newbark (Photo: Courtesy Newbark)

Newbark: “The FW17 collection is inspired by the exoticism and glamour of the 60’s Factory Girl, socialites and  heroines with modern elegance and poise. It is about optimism, ability, beauty, quality . The world is a crazy, beautiful, ugly, and complicated place, and it keeps moving on from crisis to strangeness to beauty to weirdness.”

FRAME

FRAME (Photo: Courtesy FRAME)

FRAME: “Denim will always be at the heart of our collections, this season we continue to explore the crop flare, rigid fabrics and introduce embellishment with studs to key pieces like the oversized boyfriend jacket and mini skirt.”

Article continues below
More from Business & Tech
Marching On: 500 Women Scientists
500 Women Scientists Focuses on Education, Gender Diversity Post-Women’s March