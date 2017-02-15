NYFW Preview: Marchesa, Delpozo and Anna Sui

Take a peek at what designers have in store for Fall/Winter 2017, before their designs hit the runway…

Brooks Brothers: “Timeless Classic.”

Bibhu Mohapatra: “Inspired by the blurred line between play and reality.”

Anna Sui: “While working on the renovation of my new apartment, I was inspired by the work of Elsie de Wolfe, especially the the home she designed for Countess Dorothy di Frasso, where Marlene Dietrich stayed.”

Marchesa: “Decadence.”

Delpozo: “Emotion through time.”

Newbark: “The FW17 collection is inspired by the exoticism and glamour of the 60’s Factory Girl, socialites and heroines with modern elegance and poise. It is about optimism, ability, beauty, quality . The world is a crazy, beautiful, ugly, and complicated place, and it keeps moving on from crisis to strangeness to beauty to weirdness.”

FRAME: “Denim will always be at the heart of our collections, this season we continue to explore the crop flare, rigid fabrics and introduce embellishment with studs to key pieces like the oversized boyfriend jacket and mini skirt.”