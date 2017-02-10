NYFW Preview: Tanya Taylor, Nicole Miller and Club Monaco

Take a peek at what designers have in store for Fall/Winter 2017, before their designs hit the runway…

Chromat: “We wanted to design garments that could help the wearer stay afloat and protected in the current political climate of paranoia, discrimination and the end of truth.”

Tanya Taylor: “Kintsuji.”

Milly: “Fractured.”

Nicole Miller: “My Fall 2017 collection is an exploration of New York’s darker street edge. I wanted to move from St. Mark’s Place presented in Pre-Fall to dig deeper into the underground scene of the city. The collection looks to the future, mixing influences of mysticism and symbols with a modern take on grunge.”

Sachin + Babi: “This season we looked Eastwards for inspiration and were seduced by the luxurious jewelry and lifestyle of the Maharajas during the British Raj.”

Club Monaco Men’s: “This season our overarching focus is pattern, incorporating florals and various renditions of stripes paired together in a novel way.”

Yigal Azrouël: “Growth comes from within.”

Club Monaco Women’s: “Patterns from a Romanian shawl and the film Time of the Gypsies sparked the inspiration behind the collection, but we’ve stayed true to our urban roots, mixing it up with crisp fabrics and sculptural shapes.”

Telfar: “Inspiration is ‘patch working’, American winter wardrobe staples.”

Oday Shakar: “Out of darkness, the beauty of light transcends.”

RtA: “Our goal for every RtA collection is to define luxury by the longevity of our pieces.”