NYFW Preview: Tanya Taylor, Nicole Miller and Club Monaco

Check back each morning of Fashion Week for a preview of the Fall/Winter 2017 collections.

By 02/10/17 9:00am

Take a peek at what designers have in store for Fall/Winter 2017, before their designs hit the runway…

Chromat

Chromat (Photo: Courtesy Chromat)

Chromat: “We wanted to design garments that could help the wearer stay afloat and protected in the current political climate of paranoia, discrimination and the end of truth.”

Tanya Taylor

Tanya Taylor (Photo: Courtesy Tanya Taylor)

Tanya Taylor: “Kintsuji.”

Milly.

Milly. Courtesy Milly

Milly: “Fractured.”

Nicole Miller

Nicole Miller (Photo: Courtesy Nicole Miller)

Nicole Miller: “My Fall 2017 collection is an exploration of New York’s darker street edge. I wanted to move from St. Mark’s Place presented in Pre-Fall to dig deeper into the underground scene of the city. The collection looks to the future, mixing influences of mysticism and symbols with a modern take on grunge.” 

Sachin + Babi

Sachin + Babi (Photo: Courtesy Sachin + Babi)

Sachin + Babi: “This season we looked Eastwards for inspiration and were seduced by the luxurious jewelry and lifestyle of the Maharajas during the British Raj.”

Club Monaco Men's

Club Monaco Men’s (Photo: Courtesy Club Monaco Men's)

Club Monaco Men’s: “This season our overarching focus is pattern, incorporating florals and various renditions of stripes paired together in a novel way.”

Yigal Azrouël

Yigal Azrouël (Photo: Courtesy Yigal Azrouël)

Yigal Azrouël: “Growth comes from within.”

Club Monaco Women's

Club Monaco Women’s (Photo: Courtesy Club Monaco Women's)

Club Monaco Women’s: “Patterns from a Romanian shawl and the film Time of the Gypsies sparked the inspiration behind the collection, but we’ve stayed true to our urban roots, mixing it up with crisp fabrics and sculptural shapes.”

Telfar

Telfar (Photo: Courtesy Telfar)

Telfar: “Inspiration is ‘patch working’, American winter wardrobe staples.”

Oday Shakar

Oday Shakar (Photo: Courtesy Oday Shakar)

Oday Shakar: “Out of darkness, the beauty of light transcends.”

RtA

RtA (Photo: Courtesy RtA)

RtA: “Our goal for every RtA collection is to define luxury by the longevity of our pieces.”

Article continues below
More from Politics
Even the used car market is involved.
The Hezbollah Money Machine Is Alive and Well