The Top 5 Dresses From the Academy Awards

For an actress, the Academy Awards can be the biggest night of their career. And, as it turns out, the ceremony is a pretty big one for designers, too.

Though the starlets seemed to have played it safe on this year’s red carpet, with black, white and red dresses reigning supreme, there were five frocks that felt particularly significant. From Emma Stone’s Riccardo Tisci designed Givenchy gown to two major designer debuts, here are the dresses that are sure to make an impact, well after the award ceremony is over.

Naomi Harris in Calvin Klein This white frock is not only strikingly simple and beautiful, but it marks Raf Simons‘ red carpet debut at Calvin Klein. And he couldn’t have executed this look any better. The strapless neckline, risqué cut-out and knee-length cut really highlights Harris’ impeccable physique, but the addition of a coordinating train completes the sharp look. This is a dress that will go down in history as one to remember.

Emma Stone in Givenchy Haute Couture If it seems like the most memorable dresses of the evening come with a story, well, that’s because they do. This Givenchy Haute Couture frock was designed by Riccardo Tisci, who is no longer with the brand. However, this is a fitting farewell to a designer who was so adored by Hollywood. We also love how Stone’s selection happens to be the exact same shade of gold as the Oscar statuette.

Brie Larson in Oscar de la Renta Larson’s flowing black dress also happens to be a red carpet designer debut. This gown, with a sharp sweetheart neckline and a train of ruffles, marks the first major red carpet design by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia at Oscar de la Renta. It echoes the finale dress at the designer’s recent fashion show, which was worn by Bella Hadid, but we think Larson was made to wear this particular design. Her tousled ‘do and bold red lip complete the whole Old Hollywood vibe she was setting out to achieve.

Emma Roberts in Armani Privé Ah yes, another dress with a story. Roberts is wearing a vintage dress by Armani Privé. In fact, the gown actually dates back to the very first Privé collection, which debuted in Paris in 2005. “The spaghetti strap couture dress is embroidered with cream crystals and waves of small white jet beads featured in a two-tiered skirt,” read the official description of this dress. “The dramatic plunging bodice is made of jet and black crystal teardrops and is completed with a black satin cummerbund at the waist.”