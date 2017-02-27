tvDownload’s 2017 Oscars Liveblog: Let’s Complain About ‘La La Land’

Hope everyone is strapped in and enjoying themed cocktails made by your most ambitious type-A friend (I’ll be enjoying my Manchester By The Seagrams), because it’s time for the 2017 Academy Awards, the one time a year where we reward wealthy, good-looking people with our attention. Will there be Trump zingers? Will La La Land win way too many awards? Will Emma Stone come across as quirky, yet likable? Who knows! Just kidding, we all know, and the answers are all yes. Still, join us for the liveblog while we talk about it while its happening. Consider us your funnier, more interesting friends at the viewing party.

Live Blog tvDownload’s Oscars 2017 Liveblog