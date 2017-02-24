Predicting the Oscars Red Carpet With Celebrity Paper Dolls

What will Nicole Kidman, Emma Stone and Michelle Williams wear? We have some ideas...

By 02/24/17 3:48pm
Michelle Williams in Giambattista Valli Couture.
Getty Images
Amy Adams in Alberta Ferretti Couture.
Getty Images
Emma Stone in Chanel Couture.
Getty Images
Isabelle Huppert in Armani Privé.
Getty Images
Jessica Chastain in Monse.
Getty Images
Naomie Harris in Oscar de la Renta.
Getty Images
Natalie Portman in Dior Couture.
Getty Images
Nicole Kidman in Gucci.
Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra in Elie Saab Couture.
Getty Images
Ruth Negga in Valentino.
Getty Images
Sarah Paulson in Michael Kors.
Getty Images
Sienna Miller in Marchesa.
Getty Images
Viola Davis in Jason Wu.
Getty Images
The red carpet at the Academy Awards is arguably the most important one of the year (perhaps rivaled only by the Met Gala). After all, celebrities are nearly immortalized in the outfits they wear for the event, especially if they are lucky enough to take home a golden statue.

As such, we figured this was an ideal time to turn this year’s nominated actresses into paper dolls, dressing them in the high fashion designs we hope to see them wearing. We put Viola Davis in a fresh-off-the-runway Jason Wu creation, as we thought she would glow in the velvet green gown, while we decided to dress Sarah Paulson in a fringy Michael Kors number, because she has the chutzpah to pull it off. Click through to see the embellished frock we selected for Priyanka Chopra, the sparkling gown we really want Ruth Negga to wear and the Chanel Couture gown we hope makes it onto the carpet.

Also, don’t forget to check Observer.com/style this Sunday night for our live coverage, starting at 6 p.m. EST, as the celebrities arrive on red carpet.

