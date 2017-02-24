Predicting the Oscars Red Carpet With Celebrity Paper Dolls













The red carpet at the Academy Awards is arguably the most important one of the year (perhaps rivaled only by the Met Gala). After all, celebrities are nearly immortalized in the outfits they wear for the event, especially if they are lucky enough to take home a golden statue.

As such, we figured this was an ideal time to turn this year’s nominated actresses into paper dolls, dressing them in the high fashion designs we hope to see them wearing. We put Viola Davis in a fresh-off-the-runway Jason Wu creation, as we thought she would glow in the velvet green gown, while we decided to dress Sarah Paulson in a fringy Michael Kors number, because she has the chutzpah to pull it off. Click through to see the embellished frock we selected for Priyanka Chopra, the sparkling gown we really want Ruth Negga to wear and the Chanel Couture gown we hope makes it onto the carpet.

Also, don’t forget to check Observer.com/style this Sunday night for our live coverage, starting at 6 p.m. EST, as the celebrities arrive on red carpet.