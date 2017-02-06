15 Romantic Valentine’s Day Presents That Aren’t Jewelry

If you're not counting carats this year, here are some cashmere sweaters and stilettos that should do the trick

By 02/06/17 10:54am
Tamara Mellon Love, $495, Tamaramellon.com.
Urbanears Plattan 2 in Powder Pink, $49, Urbanears.com.
Compartes Valentines Rosé Chocolate Truffles, $99.95, Compartes.com.
Mark Cross x HVN, $2,095, Markcross.com.
Loup Charmant Mini Slip, $148, Loupcharmant.com.
Burberry The Medium Rucksack in Technical Nylon and Leather, $1,250, Burberry.com.
Hermès Louise Cashmere Lined Gloves, $990, Hermes.com.
Attico Gabriela Two-Tone Satin Wrap Dress, $1,070, Net-A-Porter.com.
Monogram Erotic Ribbed French Cut, $65, Monogramstudio.com.
Versace Medusa 96 Oval Sunglasses, $265, Versace.com.
Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine Oil-In-Stick Lipstick, $37, Sephora.com.
Miu Miu Pink Flamingo Keychain, $275, Ssense.com.
Naadam Leola Cashmere Crewneck, $275, Naadamcashmere.com.
Valentine NYC The Shangri-La Bra in Cranberry Red, $52, and The Bangle Bikini in Cranberry Red, $36, Spring.com.
Raden The A22 Carry, $295, Raden.com.
We’re in the final countdown to the year’s most loved holiday: Valentine’s Day.

With less than two weeks to go until Cupid’s big day, it’s probably time to start finalizing your gift purchases. While we already went over the baubles to buy your SO, depending on how long you’ve been with them, perhaps you’ve decided that jewelry is not the route you want to go this year. In that case, we’ve rounded up 15 other gift categories that are perfect for your girlfriend, sister, BFF, mother, cubicle mate or girl crush.

For something simple but luxurious, some truffles from Compartes are a perfect gift. Not only is the chocolate in these sweets colored pink, but each one is filled with rosé wine chocolate ganache. For a present that’s not-so-simple and very luscious, a pair of cashmere-lined leather Hermès gloves will do. And if you’re in the market for a sexy and stylish Valentine’s treat, Tamara Mellon’s Love stilettos are just the thing; these incredibly romantic sandals come with the extra gift of a rose gold bullet vibrator.

If you’re still lost in the gift department, think about buying a present that is memorable and commemorates the holiday at hand. Sticking to classic hues of pink and red will help achieve that goal, as will the utilization of unique personalizing options. Instead of slapping your partner’s initials on Burberry’s Medium Rucksack, have the bag embroidered with an inside joke, or even the date of your anniversary. We promise, putting extra thought into these details will take you far.

