We Found the 9 Tweets Donald Trump Has Deleted Since He Was Sworn In as President

It's obvious why some of these were taken down.











Donald Trump tweets, a lot. But do all of his 140-character messages stay on the site for good?

It turns out Trump has done a fair share of tweet deleting since he was sworn in as president just over a month ago. Using a brand new version of a tool called Politwoops that captures the deleted tweets of politicians in 54 countries with real-time stats, we were able to find nine that he’s removed in that time.

We crosschecked each of these with Twitter’s data to confirm they were removed and to see if they were ever reposted in any shape or form. After doing so, it became clear why some were deleted.

This recent, popular tweet that is still on his feed, for example, was the replacement for a less extreme version of this message he had previously tweeted and removed.

Flip through the slides above to see the nine removed tweets, which are listed in chronological order.